Raewyn Hill Will Step Down As Inaugural Artistic Director Of Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia

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Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia has announced that, after 12 years of transformational artistic leadership, Raewyn Hill will step down as its inaugural Artistic Director at the conclusion of her term in December 2026.

During her tenure, Raewyn Hill has led Co3's evolution into a leading contemporary dance company in Australia, recognised for its artistic ambition, acclaimed performances, strong community connection and national and international impact.

The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for the leadership that Raewyn has provided and the artistry she has delivered. “As Co3's first Artistic Director, Raewyn has had a profound impact on the contemporary dance sector in Western Australia and helmed a company now recognised nationally and internationally,” says Co3 Board Chair, Margrete Helgeby Chaney. “Co3 has delivered world-class performances and collaboration, establishing itself as Western Australia's state contemporary dance company over the past 12 years.”

“Co3 is committed to the principle of artistic renewal,” continues Helgeby Chaney. “It is fundamental to a contemporary organisation and ensures the company remains true to its purpose of inspiring and enriching lives through contemporary dance.”

Artistic Director Raewyn Hill says, “It has been a privilege to serve Co3 in its formation and during this period of establishment and growth. I have been proud to guide Co3's artistic journey by shaping bold new works, deepening our connection with audiences and communities, nurturing extraordinary artists, and positioning contemporary dance from Western Australia with confidence on the stage.”

“Having realised these artistic milestones and set a plan with transformative new initiatives to be announced in the coming months, I am confident now is the right time,” continues Hill. “I remain deeply committed to the company's success and to ensuring that the next Artistic Director is supported to lead Co3 into its next era with confidence and vision.”

Margrete Helgeby Chaney confirms that the search for Co3's next artistic and entrepreneurial leader will commence soon, confirming that details will be shared in due course. This process will ensure a transition that is strategic and sustainable at this pivotal moment in the company's history.

Raewyn Hill continues as Artistic Director and Co-CEO until the end of 2026, including the planning and preparation of the 2027 annual season. In keeping with Co3's two-year artistic cycle, new work is already in development for 2027 and, as such, Co3 confirms that Raewyn's final scheduled world-premiere performance will be a highlight of the 2027 season, marking a culminating artistic statement and celebration of Raewyn's legacy with Co3.

Under Raewyn's artistic leadership, Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia has established itself in the national cultural landscape, delivering a sustained program of ambitious artistic creation, touring and community engagement. Since its inception, Co3 has inspired and enriched the lives of audiences across metropolitan, regional, national and international communities. The company has toured throughout regional Western Australia and New Zealand, and was selected to represent Australia at World Expo Osaka, extending Western Australia's contemporary dance voice to new global audiences.

As Co3 prepares for its next chapter, the company remains focused on artistic delivery, audience engagement and organisational development. With a strong program of new works, touring initiatives and community and youth engagement already in development, the Board and executive team are committed to building on the significant foundations established under Raewyn Hill's leadership.

Further announcements regarding the artistic leadership transition and upcoming artistic initiatives will be made later in 2026.