Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Reveal 2023 July-December Program

Hot on the heels of their most successful year in 2022-2023, Perth Theatre and Concert Hall are launching their July to December season brochure, along with a new look for the team!

Clad in their distinctive uniforms, reflecting the brand colours of the busy Perth venues, members of the Perth Theatre and Concert Hall team gathered for a dramatic reveal of the next six months of entertainment in the city centre venues.

The jam-packed brochure features four different cover stars to showcase the diversity of the upcoming offering - composer Heiner Goebbels, whose rarely performed Songs of Wars I Have Seen is a highlight of the classical programme; Queen of History, broadcaster and writer Lucy Worsley who delves into the life of Queen of Crime in An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie; Tally’s Blood, Perth Theatre, The Gaiety, Ayr and Cumbernauld Theatre Company’s brand-new touring production of the modern Scottish classic, and multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group, The Overtones.

The classical season opens in September with a Scottish exclusive from the world’s largest classical music festival BBC Proms at Perth, featuring pianist Steven Osborne and the Heath Quartet. Perth Concert Series brings a world of music from Scotland’s national orchestras and visiting international orchestras with sparkling soloists including Kirill Gerstein, Catriona Morison and Joanna MacGregor, plus a special concert with Nicola Benedetti and a rare chance to experience Heiner Goebbels’ Songs of Wars I Have Seen with the composer himself talking to the audience post-show. The autumn Classical Stars line-up includes Scottish exclusive performances from violinist Randall Goosby, pianist Richard Goode and guitarist Sean Shibe, and the popular Monday Lunchtime Concerts series serves up another selection of musical treats.

Perth Theatre is teaming up with The Gaiety, Ayr and Cumbernauld Theatre Company to produce a brand-new touring production of Tally’s Blood, Ann Marie di Mambro’s poignant and powerful tale about Italian immigrant life in Scotland. Other shows in the Perth Theatre Season Subscription include Woman Walking, inspired by Nan Shepherd and her love of the Cairngorms; a tale of New Years past and present in My Doric Diary; Farm Hall, the extraordinary story of German scientists detained in the Cambridgeshire countryside during World War II and The Haunted Theatre, a pulse racing show about the ghosts that lurk in every venue!

Magic lovers can conjure up savings when booking two mind-boggling shows; Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Kevin Quantum’s jaw-dropping spectacle Momentum, and Magical Cabaret by emperor of illusion, The Great Baldini.

From intimate Joan Knight Studio gigs to glittering Concert Hall performances, the music programme spans genres and the globe. Main stage concerts to get toes tapping include Showaddywaddy, Sixties Gold and The Overtones with tributes to Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, The Cavern Beatles and more. Karine Polwart leads a strong Scots trad and folk line-up that also features intimate studio gigs from Kris Drever, Ewan Macfarlane, Charlie McKerron and Friends and Christine Tobin. Musical journeys take audiences to Africa with Ccippo, South Africa with Gary Stewart’s Graceland, while Ando Glaso Collective explores the cultural heritage of Scotland’s Roma population.

Scottish stand-up and sketches lead an extensive comedy bill that includes Bruce Fummey, Craig Hill, Danny Bhoy, Gary Faulds, Lynne Ferguson, Jim Smith and The Duncan and Judy Murray Show, with the stars of Still Game reuniting for a special show. Irish funnyman Ed Byrne mines his life’s most tragic events for laughs in Tragedy Plus Time.

Young ones can join Disney’s Winnie the Pooh and Friends as Perth Concert Hall’s stage turns into the Hundred Acre Wood and develop their own performing skills in the popular Perth Youth Theatre Summer Schools for ages P1 to S6. Autumn sees the return of the regular termtime classes for young people, Perth Youth Theatre and Perth Youth Voices and popular adult singing group Perth Concert Hall Voices.

The autumn presentation of magical ballet The Nutcracker sets the tone for Christmas, there are seasonal delights from Fairytale of New York, Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook and Abbamania, and Perth Theatre’s panto team will be back in hilarious action with this year’s festive family treat Aladdin!

Commenting on the new season and the successful year the venues are celebrating, Nick Williams Chief Executive of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said:

“Once again, the team has pulled out all the stops to create an extensive programme of events and activities to appeal across all ages and interests. I’m sure that our loyal audience and committed community participants will find much to entertain them in the colourful new season brochure, and the whole team is looking forward to another busy and buzzing period in both venues. 2022 to 2023 was an outstanding year which saw our visitor numbers exceed target by 40%, with our venues delivering a direct economic impact to the area of over £16 million, we can’t wait to build on this success.”

For tickets and information for July to December shows in Perth Theatre and Concert Hall visit perththeatreandconcerthall.com, call Box Office on 01738 621031 or visit in person at Perth Theatre (10am – 4pm Monday to Saturday).

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall have been central to local cultural life for over 120 years. We create life affirming, shared experiences in the performing arts that ignite the imagination and make living more meaningful. Our world-class venues, award-winning programming and inclusive learning and engagement projects play an essential role in stimulating positive wellbeing within the communities we serve, benefitting the local economy and raising the profile of the area. Located within 90-minutes' drivetime of 90% of Scotland’s population, we are a lynchpin in the country’s arts infrastructure, and we are recognised as a sector leader, influencer, and innovator.

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall is the trading name of Horsecross Arts Ltd, the charitable organisation that runs both venues. Horsecross Arts is supported by Creative Scotland, Perth & Kinross Council and The Gannochy Trust. Find us at Click Here, on Twitter @perthTCH, and Instagram and Facebook @PerthTheatreAndConcertHall.

Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland distributing funding provided by the Scottish Government and The National Lottery. Further information at creativescotland.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about the value of art and creativity in Scotland and join in at www.ourcreativevoice.scot

The Gannochy Trust was established for charitable and public purposes by philanthropist and businessman A K Bell in 1937. A K Bell’s belief that “after you have a roof over your head and your bread and butter” you should look to invest any surplus for the benefit of your native town, has matured into a lasting legacy that has improved the quality of life of many thousands of people, not only in Perth but all over Scotland.

Over the past five years, the Trust has disbursed over £15m in grants which included a grant of £3m towards the redevelopment of Perth Theatre and grants to many community led groups across Perth and Kinross.