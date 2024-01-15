PILLOW FIGHT Comes to Spare Parts Puppet Theatre This Summer

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre unleashes its 2024 program with the perfect summer holiday romp, Pillow Fight, a riotous comedy about biscuit banditry, puppet pandemonium and the unbreakable bonds of family.

Premiering in the heart of the summer holidays from January 9 to 26, this uproarious production takes centre stage as two siblings, Shane and Nadia, battle it out to uncover which of them broke Great Grandma's prized biscuit barrel.

Written by Perth's own comedy maestro, Sam Longley (Beanstalk; BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION 2022), and masterfully directed by Philip Mitchell (The One Who Planted Trees, OUSTANDING NEW WORK 2022), Pillow Fightpromises to be the feel-good holiday romp we've all been yearning for.

Artistic Director of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Philip Mitchell, said that Pillow Fight was a comedic twist on the age-old problem of sibling rivalry, revealing that even amidst disagreement, seeing the funny side of things often serves as the glue that keeps us joyfully connected.

"Pillow Fight is a rollicking fusion of comedy and puppetry, revealing the always shifting, often hilarious intricacies of sibling rivalry" he said. "Through laughter and a little puppet theatre magic, we delve into the heart of family bonds, reminding us that, like the best comedies, life's true joy lies in the shared absurdities and unbreakable connections with those we love."

Join performers, Nadia Martich (Show Day) and Shane Adamczak (Miss Lily's Fabulous Feather Boa) as the riotous siblings who will stop at nothing to recruit their trusty toys in a pillow-flinging extravaganza to unearth the biscuit barrel bandit. Brace yourselves for a hilarious rollercoaster ride of puppetry pandemonium where even the puppets wear seatbelts - because when history meets mystery, laughter is the only ticket you need!

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre has been delighting audiences of all ages with its magical puppetry performances since 1981. Pillow Fight is the latest addition to company's remarkable 40+ year repertoire and takes place at the Ellie Eaton Theatre at Claremont Showgrounds.

With support from the State Government, Spare Parts Puppet theatre has installed a tiered seating bank in the theatre, improving the experience in the space from the existing bank which was being used in 2023. The creative learning space in the adjacent pavilion will provide families with a playful space to extend their experience, with cubby making, games and other creative learning activities to enjoy. Just a few minutes walk from Claremont Station, and with ample parking, the Showgrounds is conveniently located and the perfect place for a family visit this summer holidays.

The season runs from until January 26 at the Ellie Eaton Theatre, Gate 1 at Claremont Showground. Pillow Fight is a story for all ages, but perfect for ages 5+. The 50-minute shows are scheduled daily at 10am and 1pm including the Australia Day public holiday. Tickets can be booked online at www.sppt.com.au or by calling 9335 5044.