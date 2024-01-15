PILLOW FIGHT Comes to Spare Parts Puppet Theatre This Summer

The season runs from until January 26 at the Ellie Eaton Theatre, Gate 1 at Claremont Showground.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

POPULAR

Review: & JULIET at Crown Theater Photo 1 Review: & JULIET at Crown Theater
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards
PURSUING PLEASURE Opens Next Month at The Round Photo 3 PURSUING PLEASURE Opens Next Month at The Round
THE OAK TREE Comes to Peninsula Farm This Month Photo 4 THE OAK TREE Comes to Peninsula Farm This Month

PILLOW FIGHT Comes to Spare Parts Puppet Theatre This Summer

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre unleashes its 2024 program with the perfect summer holiday romp, Pillow Fight, a riotous comedy about biscuit banditry, puppet pandemonium and the unbreakable bonds of family.

Premiering in the heart of the summer holidays from January 9 to 26, this uproarious production takes centre stage as two siblings, Shane and Nadia, battle it out to uncover which of them broke Great Grandma's prized biscuit barrel.

Written by Perth's own comedy maestro, Sam Longley (Beanstalk; BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION 2022), and masterfully directed by Philip Mitchell (The One Who Planted Trees, OUSTANDING NEW WORK 2022), Pillow Fightpromises to be the feel-good holiday romp we've all been yearning for.

Artistic Director of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Philip Mitchell, said that Pillow Fight was a comedic twist on the age-old problem of sibling rivalry, revealing that even amidst disagreement, seeing the funny side of things often serves as the glue that keeps us joyfully connected.

"Pillow Fight is a rollicking fusion of comedy and puppetry, revealing the always shifting, often hilarious intricacies of sibling rivalry" he said. "Through laughter and a little puppet theatre magic, we delve into the heart of family bonds, reminding us that, like the best comedies, life's true joy lies in the shared absurdities and unbreakable connections with those we love."

Join performers, Nadia Martich (Show Day) and Shane Adamczak (Miss Lily's Fabulous Feather Boa) as the riotous siblings who will stop at nothing to recruit their trusty toys in a pillow-flinging extravaganza to unearth the biscuit barrel bandit. Brace yourselves for a hilarious rollercoaster ride of puppetry pandemonium where even the puppets wear seatbelts - because when history meets mystery, laughter is the only ticket you need!

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre has been delighting audiences of all ages with its magical puppetry performances since 1981. Pillow Fight is the latest addition to company's remarkable 40+ year repertoire and takes place at the Ellie Eaton Theatre at Claremont Showgrounds.

With support from the State Government, Spare Parts Puppet theatre has installed a tiered seating bank in the theatre, improving the experience in the space from the existing bank which was being used in 2023. The creative learning space in the adjacent pavilion will provide families with a playful space to extend their experience, with cubby making, games and other creative learning activities to enjoy. Just a few minutes walk from Claremont Station, and with ample parking, the Showgrounds is conveniently located and the perfect place for a family visit this summer holidays.

The season runs from until January 26 at the Ellie Eaton Theatre, Gate 1 at Claremont Showground. Pillow Fight is a story for all ages, but perfect for ages 5+. The 50-minute shows are scheduled daily at 10am and 1pm including the Australia Day public holiday. Tickets can be booked online at www.sppt.com.au or by calling 9335 5044.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

1
THE OAK TREE Comes to Peninsula Farm This Month Photo
THE OAK TREE Comes to Peninsula Farm This Month

Following the success of its debut season, the beautifully haunting The Oak Tree is branching out with performances at the historic Peninsula Farm in Maylands. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

2
PURSUING PLEASURE Opens Next Month at The Round Photo
PURSUING PLEASURE Opens Next Month at The Round

Whitehorse City Council and The Round Midsumma Residency Program present Pursuing Pleasure, starring Piera Dennerstein and Pamela Christie.

3
Review: & JULIET at Crown Theater Photo
Review: & JULIET at Crown Theater

The new year is often a time for looking back and we’re looking back some 500 years to reimagine Romeo & Juliet. & JULIET explores what would happen if Juliet had decided to pursue her own life and love. What ensues is a hilarious and heartwarming journey where you’ll laugh and cry as William Shakespeare rewrites one of his classics on the fly.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards! Winners include The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale and more!

More Hot Stories For You

PILLOW FIGHT Comes to Spare Parts Puppet Theatre This SummerPILLOW FIGHT Comes to Spare Parts Puppet Theatre This Summer
THE OAK TREE Comes to Peninsula Farm This MonthTHE OAK TREE Comes to Peninsula Farm This Month
PURSUING PLEASURE Opens Next Month at The RoundPURSUING PLEASURE Opens Next Month at The Round
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Unveil January-June 2024 Season BrochurePerth Theatre and Concert Hall Unveil January-June 2024 Season Brochure

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
Prima Facie by Suzie Miller in Australia - Perth Prima Facie by Suzie Miller
Black Swan State Theatre Company (7/01-7/21)
Jessie Gordon’s Approximate Folk Fringe World Festival 2024 in Australia - Perth Jessie Gordon’s Approximate Folk Fringe World Festival 2024
The Ellington Jazz Club (2/15-2/18)
Live, Laugh, Love... Luke Bolland in Australia - Perth Live, Laugh, Love... Luke Bolland
Hellenic Club of WA (1/27-2/17)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Perth Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Little Palais at The Pleasure Garden (2/13-2/18)
The Children by Lucy Kirkwood in Australia - Perth The Children by Lucy Kirkwood
Black Swan State Theatre Company (8/24-9/15)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Perth Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Little Palais at The Pleasure Garden (2/13-2/18)
Live Loops/Perth Poetry with Jessie Gordon Fringe World Festival 2024 in Australia - Perth Live Loops/Perth Poetry with Jessie Gordon Fringe World Festival 2024
The Ellington Jazz Club (2/08-2/11)
Barracking for the Umpire by Andrea Gibbs in Australia - Perth Barracking for the Umpire by Andrea Gibbs
Black Swan State Theatre Company (4/23-5/05)
All the Rage: Jessie Gordon and Mark Turner Fringe World Festival 2024 in Australia - Perth All the Rage: Jessie Gordon and Mark Turner Fringe World Festival 2024
The Ellington Jazz Club (2/15-2/18)
The Gospel Hour with Jessie Gordon and Harry Mitchell Fringe World Festival 2024 in Australia - Perth The Gospel Hour with Jessie Gordon and Harry Mitchell Fringe World Festival 2024
The Ellington Jazz Club (2/08-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You