GREASE Will Bring Australian Tour to Perth Next Year

The upcoming Australian tour of Grease, featuring Marcia Hines, Jay Laga’aia and more, will be headed to Perth from June 2024.

The production also features Perth-born fourth generation performer Mackenzie Dunn, who is playing the role of everyone’s favourite character Rizzo in the highly-anticipated production.

"I am thrilled to finally be touring to my hometown of Perth - something I have been waiting and wanting to do for 6 years. It’s where I grew up, studied (WAAPA) and where my love of theatre began. I think Perth audiences are in for a treat with this spectacularly talented cast and completely fresh take on this iconic show!” said Mackenzie Dunn.

GREASE opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne on 31 December 2023 followed by Sydney’s Capitol Theatre from 24 March 2024. Tickets for the Perth season go on presale on Monday 4 December with general release tickets on sale Friday 8 December, while newly released tickets for the GREASE seasons in Melbourne and Sydney go on sale to the general public on Friday 6 October.

Featuring dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin’, and Grease is the Word, GREASE really is “fast, furious and thrilling, an injection of raw energy… and fun, fun, fun!” (The Daily Mirror, UK).

The cast of the beloved, worldwide favourite musical also includes Annelise Hall in the coveted role of Sandy, rising star Joseph Spanti as Danny and Brianna Bishop as Marty. Patti Newton will be ringing the school bell as the much-loved Miss Lynch for the Melbourne season, Jay Laga’aia is set to sizzle as Vince Fontaine and the incomparable Marcia Hines will bring the house down as Teen Angel.

Also joining the gang at Rydell High includes Keanu Gonzalez (Hamilton) in the role of bad boy Kenickie, Lucy Fraser (Hairspray) as the perky Patty Simcox and Gareth Isaac (Mary Poppins) as nerdy Eugene. The iconic Pink Ladies includes Catty Hamilton (The Rocky Horror Show) as Frenchy and Caitlin Spears (Hairspray) as Jan while Andy Seymour (The Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour) as Roger, Harry Targett (Hairspray) as Sonny and Tom Davis (The Book of Mormon) as Doody are donning the famed leather jackets as the T-Birds.

Since the show’s Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture.

GREASE is also working with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre as the Official Charity Partner with Annelise Hall as an Ambassador for Olivia’s Walk for Wellness on 8 October. Further fundraising initiatives for the GREASE partnership with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre will also be announced in the coming months.

Tour Dates

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Melbourne

From 31 December 2023

New seats on sale 6 October

Capitol Theatre, Sydney

From 24 March 2024

New seats on sale 6 October

Crown Theatre Perth

From June 2024

Tickets on sale from 8 December