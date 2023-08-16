BANGING DENMARK Comes to Harbour Theatre in September

Banging Denmark plays at 7.30pm September 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 with 2pm matinees September 17 and 24 and October 1.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Perth Production of A CHORUS LINE Resumes With Now Complete Cast Following Licensor Interv Photo 1 Perth Production of A CHORUS LINE Resumes With Now Complete Cast Following Licensor Intervention
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale Photo 2 Review: A CHORUS LINE at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Modern TARTUFFE Comes to Limelight Theatre Next Month Photo 4 Modern TARTUFFE Comes to Limelight Theatre Next Month

BANGING DENMARK Comes to Harbour Theatre in September

BANGING DENMARK Comes to Harbour Theatre in September

A modern romantic comedy about sex, the internet and social democracy goes online at Harbour Theatre this September. 

 

Written by former Q&A panellist Van Badham and directed by Dr Melissa Merchant, Banging Denmark is a swinging satire on men who claim to understand the female mind – and the online culture that inspires them. 

 

Feminist PhD candidate and blogger Ishtar Madigan writes about misogyny and video games while Jake Newhouse is a pick-up artist podcaster. 

 

When Jake falls for a woman who doesn't respond to his usual moves, he hires Ishtar to help him get a date. 

 

“Banging Denmark is a very timely, and funny, play about actions and their consequences, shining a light on what happens beyond the online world,” Dr Merchant said. 

 

“It's a fast-paced script with multiple locations and, as one scene flows into the next, there are no opportunities for blackouts or scene changes. 

 

“This means the set must be designed to accommodate an office, library, park, street and two living rooms on a stage that isn't terribly big. 

 

“Using clever design and lighting, matched with the actors' performances, will make it work.” 

 

Involved in theatre since 1995, Dr Merchant has worked with Heritage, Kwinana, Harbour, Melville, Blak Yak, Roleystone, Old Mill, KADS, Garrick and Marloo Theatres, The Revellers, Murdoch University and the Graduate Dramatic Society.  

 

She received a best actress award for her role in Insignificance in 2006 at the annual Garrick Theatre awards, as well as scoring best actress nominations for No Names… No Pack Drill in 2015 and When Dad Married Fury in 2022. 

 

In 2006, Dr Merchant directed a stage adaptation of the TV show Coupling, winner of best ensemble cast at the South West Drama Festival – and her play Never Ever was named best original script at the same festival in 2015.   

 

“The appeal of Banging Denmark comes from the fact the characters are recognisable and relatable,” she said. 

 

“Van Badham has written five unique characters more complex than those found in a typical romantic comedy and the cast are bringing them to life in ways that will resonate with an audience. 

 

“That said, the play is also very, very funny.” 

 

Banging Denmark plays at 7.30pm September 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 with 2pm matinees September 17 and 24 and October 1. Tickets are $25.50, $23.50 concession and $20.50 students – book at TAZTix.com.au or call TAZTix on 9255 3336. 

 

Note: the production features strong language and adult themes. 

 

Harbour Theatre is located at 16 Lochee Street, Mosman Park. 

Photo Credit: Michael McAllan 




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

1
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Crown Theatre Photo
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Crown Theatre

What did our critic think of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Crown Theatre? In 1973 in a small theatre in London, a cultural phenomenon was born. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary (and with no sign of slowing down), THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW returns to Crown Perth to get you dancing, singing, and laughing.

2
Modern TARTUFFE Comes to Limelight Theatre Next Month Photo
Modern TARTUFFE Comes to Limelight Theatre Next Month

A fast-paced saucy romp satirising religious hypocrisy and naivety is coming to Limelight Theatre, giving a modern spin to a play almost 360 years old. 

3
MARY POPPINS Comes to Perth Next Month Photo
MARY POPPINS Comes to Perth Next Month

MARY POPPINS arrives at Crown Theatre Perth next month, with performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s new production commencing on 9 September 2023.

4
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale Photo
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale

A CHORUS LINE is rightly a classic, winning nine Tony Awards among a swag of accolades. Anyone who dying for the chance to see it now has the chance, with the show taking over Royale Theatre at Planet Royale. With a big cast providing memorable vocal numbers and wonderful dancing A CHORUS LINE makes for an excellent night out at the theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA presents Marrugeku's Jurrunga Ngan-ga [Straight Talk]
State Theatre Centre of WA (9/15-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ladies Who Wait
Subiaco Arts Centre (8/15-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Black Swan Production Dirty Birds By Hayley McElhinney and Mandy McElhinney
State Theatre Centre of WA (11/18-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You