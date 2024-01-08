The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts to Present Collaboration with UK-based Theatre Company Stan's Café

This unique exhibition will take place from February 6-13, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

The InterArts Department at Idyllwild Arts will present a special collaboration between its students and UK-based interactive theatre company, Stan's Cafe. Of All The People in All The World is an internationally-acclaimed performance installation that turns abstract human population statistics into emotionally gripping stories using grains of rice. The public is invited to view Idyllwild Arts iteration Of All The People in All The World at a Celebratory Reception on February 13 from 6 to 8pm, featuring InterArts students and Stan's Café founders, James Yarker and Graeme Rose. The free event takes place at the Parks Exhibition Gallery located on Idyllwild Arts stunning campus (52500 Temecula Road #38, Idyllwild, CA). The unique exhibition will also run from February 6 - 13, 2024.

Of All The People In All The World has toured the world since its inception in 2003, landing at top international venues, including The Kennedy Centre in Washington DC and the World Financial Center in New York, adapting to the times and contexts in which it is found.

President of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation, Pamela Jordan says: "We are thrilled to welcome Stan's Café to the Idyllwild Arts campus because this collaboration reflects many synergies between both organizations where the spirit of a Citizen Artist is the focus. This unique opportunity bolsters our ability to foster creative, innovative, curious, globally-minded problem solvers. I have no doubt that our students will be enriched and inspired by this experience and Stan's Café will be inspired by our talented, young artists and mountaintop village."

The rice is carefully measured to represent human population statistics. These statistics are drawn from the most reputable sources available. Each grain of rice equals one person and over a period of days, a team of performers carefully weigh out quantities of rice to represent a host of human statistics. These statistics are arranged in labelled piles, creating an ever-changing landscape of rice. Their juxtapositions can be moving, shocking, celebratory, witty and thought-provoking. That's it. This installation is that simple-and that elegantly complex.

Since its debut, Of All The People In All The World has used this deceptively straightforward concept to communicate statistics that are otherwise difficult if not impossible to grasp. After the performance the rice will be donated to charities and recycled.

Established in 1991 and based in Birmingham UK, Stan's Cafe is a group of artists from a variety of disciplines, but mostly theatre makers, working under the artistic direction of James Yarker. The company consists of an evolving team of long term collaborators and associated artists, the lineup changes according to the project being worked upon.

Artistic Director of Stan's Café, James Yarker says "We can't wait to collaborate with the young creatives at Idyllwild Arts Academy. The students will share with us their vision of the world, we will teach them how our show works and together we will research and make a wonderful new version of Of All The People In All The World".

For more information and hours, visit: Click Here




