Previews: CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Revolution Stage Company

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
Review: CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS Puts The 'Fun' Back In Dysfunctional at Desert Theatr Photo 3 Review: CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS Puts The 'Fun' Back In Dysfunctional at Desert Theatreworks
Musical Theatre Guild's Stephen Sondheim Tribute Returns To Southern California Photo 4 Musical Theatre Guild's Stephen Sondheim Tribute Returns To Southern California

Previews: CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Revolution Stage Company

Previews: CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Revolution Stage Company Palm Springs’ newest professional theater company, REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY, celebrates the Season with a BELOVED HOLIDAY CLASSIC! – Dickens Writes A Christmas Carol

Palm Springs, CA, November 20. Brace yourselves for a journey into the festive magic of the season as Revolution Stage Company presents CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL! Perfect for all ages, the show will grace the RSC stage on select days at 611 S Palm Canyon Drive, downtown Palm Springs, near Revivals.

Runs Through - December 23, 2023

Times: 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ADAPTED by SCOTT PALMER and DIRECTED by LAURA STEARNS, this  adaptation offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Charles Dickens' creative process as he conceives and writes the cherished holiday tale, A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Dickens is visited by muses in his head who, as characters, act out the story, contributing ideas as he crafts the narrative.

Previews: CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Revolution Stage Company The cast of seven actors, some of the finest performers in the Coachella Valley, seamlessly transition from character to character, bringing Scrooge's transformative journey to a vivid life. Through eerie and life-changing visits from the ghost of his deceased business partner, Marley, and three spirits, Scrooge examines his past, present, and future self.

‘A Christmas Carol holds as much significance today as when it was first published. It's aperfect experience for families, young and old, and an ideal introduction to the magic of theatre for aspiring performers,’ notes Laura Stearns, the production’s director. ‘Revolution

Stage Company is excited to establish this as an annual holiday tradition for Palm Springs audiences.’

DON’T MISS the enchantment of CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL! Join us at Revolution Stage Company in downtown Palm Springs (611 S Palm

Canyon Drive) with plenty of parking, near Revivals!

Ticket Prices: General Admission: $35, Children, Military/Veterans, and Students: $25

GROUP DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE!

For Ticket Information – Revolution Stage Company



RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
John Lloyd Young Brings a Holiday Performance to Oscars Palm Springs Photo
John Lloyd Young Brings a Holiday Performance to Oscar's Palm Springs

A Holiday Evening with Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young has been set for Oscar’s Palm Springs on Tuesday, December 5, at 7pm.

2
Musical Theatre Guilds Stephen Sondheim Tribute Returns To Southern California Photo
Musical Theatre Guild's Stephen Sondheim Tribute Returns To Southern California

This year's production, a fundraiser supporting Musical Theatre Guild and its' Student Outreach programs, will perform twice; in Rancho Mirage, at the Galen Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 18th, 2024, and in Los Angeles, at the Colony Theatre in Burbank on Sunday, January 21st. Both performances take place at 7:00PM.

3
Review: CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS Puts The Fun Back In Dysfunctional at Desert Theatrew Photo
Review: CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS Puts The 'Fun' Back In Dysfunctional at Desert Theatreworks

What did our critic think of 'CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS' PUTS THE 'FUN' BACK IN DYSFUNCTIONAL at Desert Theatreworks?

4
Previews: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Theatre 29 Photo
Previews: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Theatre 29

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang on stage at Theatre 29 weekends December 1st through 17th.

From This Author - Kay Kudukis

Former lead singer in a disco cover band turned Gaslight girl, turned actress, turned author of two produced, and wildly unacclaimed plays, and one likely-unseen teleplay, Kay Kudukis is a pragmatic o... Kay Kudukis">(read more about this author)

Previews: BONES BRIGADE at CVRepPreviews: BONES BRIGADE at CVRep
Review: OFF THE STREETS at Revolution Stage CompanyReview: OFF THE STREETS at Revolution Stage Company
Review: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Dezart PerformsReview: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY at Dezart Performs
Review: THE FANTASTICKS at CV RepReview: THE FANTASTICKS at CV Rep

Videos

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Video
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS

Recommended For You