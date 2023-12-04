Previews: CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Revolution Stage Company

Palm Springs’ newest professional theater company, REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY, celebrates the Season with a BELOVED HOLIDAY CLASSIC! – Dickens Writes A Christmas Carol

Palm Springs, CA, November 20. Brace yourselves for a journey into the festive magic of the season as Revolution Stage Company presents CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL! Perfect for all ages, the show will grace the RSC stage on select days at 611 S Palm Canyon Drive, downtown Palm Springs, near Revivals.

Runs Through - December 23, 2023

Times: 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ADAPTED by SCOTT PALMER and DIRECTED by LAURA STEARNS, this adaptation offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Charles Dickens' creative process as he conceives and writes the cherished holiday tale, A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Dickens is visited by muses in his head who, as characters, act out the story, contributing ideas as he crafts the narrative.

The cast of seven actors, some of the finest performers in the Coachella Valley, seamlessly transition from character to character, bringing Scrooge's transformative journey to a vivid life. Through eerie and life-changing visits from the ghost of his deceased business partner, Marley, and three spirits, Scrooge examines his past, present, and future self.

‘A Christmas Carol holds as much significance today as when it was first published. It's aperfect experience for families, young and old, and an ideal introduction to the magic of theatre for aspiring performers,’ notes Laura Stearns, the production’s director. ‘Revolution

Stage Company is excited to establish this as an annual holiday tradition for Palm Springs audiences.’

DON’T MISS the enchantment of CHARLES DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL! Join us at Revolution Stage Company in downtown Palm Springs (611 S Palm

Canyon Drive) with plenty of parking, near Revivals!

Ticket Prices: General Admission: $35, Children, Military/Veterans, and Students: $25

GROUP DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE!

For Ticket Information – Revolution Stage Company