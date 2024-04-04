Previews: BILLIE! BACK STAGE WITH LADY DAY at Revolution Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Revolution Stage Company is thrilled to announce the limited engagement production of "BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY," written by and starring Synthia L. Hardy. Directed by Bryan Rasmussen with musical direction by Lanny Hartley, this captivating musical journey into the life of the iconic Billie Holiday will run from April 12th through April 21st, for five shows only.

Transport yourself back to an era of vibrant jazz joints and the glitz of Hollywood with "BILLIE!" This NAACP award-winning musical delves into the tumultuous yet extraordinary life of Billie Holiday, showcasing her remarkable talent and the unforgettable songs that defined an era.

"BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY" is a musically haunting and unpredictable exploration of love, joy, blues, racism, and the indelible impact of Holiday's music. Synthia L. Hardy brings Holiday's story to vibrant life in a performance that is sure to captivate audiences.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of "BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY" at Revolution Stage Company.

Event Details:

Production: BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY

Written by and Starring: Synthia L. Hardy

Directed by: Bryan Rasmussen

Musical Director: Lanny Hartley

Dates: April 12th - April 21st

Venue: Revolution Stage Company

Address: 611 S Palm Canyon Drive, Downtown Palm Springs, Near Revivals

For ticket reservations and more information, visit RevolutionStageCompany.com.