Previews: BILLIE! BACK STAGE WITH LADY DAY at Revolution Stage Company

Tickets are limited, so secure your seats now for this unforgettable musical journey.
Revolution Stage Company is thrilled to announce the limited engagement production of "BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY," written by and starring Synthia L. Hardy. Directed by Bryan Rasmussen with musical direction by Lanny Hartley, this captivating musical journey into the life of the iconic Billie Holiday will run from April 12th through April 21st, for five shows only.
Transport yourself back to an era of vibrant jazz joints and the glitz of Hollywood with "BILLIE!" This NAACP award-winning musical delves into the tumultuous yet extraordinary life of Billie Holiday, showcasing her remarkable talent and the unforgettable songs that defined an era.
"BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY" is a musically haunting and unpredictable exploration of love, joy, blues, racism, and the indelible impact of Holiday's music. Synthia L. Hardy brings Holiday's story to vibrant life in a performance that is sure to captivate audiences.
Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of "BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY" at Revolution Stage Company.
Event Details:
Production: BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY
Written by and Starring: Synthia L. Hardy
Directed by: Bryan Rasmussen
Musical Director: Lanny Hartley
Dates: April 12th - April 21st
Venue: Revolution Stage Company
Address: 611 S Palm Canyon Drive, Downtown Palm Springs, Near Revivals
For ticket reservations and more information, visit RevolutionStageCompany.com.
