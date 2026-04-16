KNIFE TO THE HEART And SILVER FOXES Begin at the Palm Springs Cultural Center This Month

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Stan Zimmerman, a writer for television series including The Golden Girls and Gilmore Girls, is directing two of his original plays in Palm Springs: Knife to the Heart and the West Coast premiere of Silver Foxes.

Knife to the Heart, co-written with Christian McLaughlin, opened April 10 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center and will run through April 19. The production will serve as the final show for Desert Ensemble Theatre, the Coachella Valley company led by Jerome Elliott and Shawn Abramowitz.

The cast of Knife to the Heart includes Jonathan Brett, Jessica Lenz, Bonnie Gilgallon, and Ricky Luna.

Zimmerman will also direct Silver Foxes, a comedy co-written with James Berg, which will run May 21–31 at Revolution Stage Company. The cast will include Patrick Bristow, Michael Corbett, Melanie Blue, Zachary Feuling, and Jon Morehouse, who originated the role of Cecil in the 2023 world premiere at Uptown Players in Dallas.

Zimmerman reflected on his ongoing work in Palm Springs. “Ever since I made my desert directing debut in 2024 with the Bent Theatre’s production of Paul Rudnick’s The New Century, the ever-growing Palm Springs theatre community has welcomed me with open arms. Everyone here has made me feel so at home, that I hope to make this my permanent home someday soon.”

A graduate of NYU’s Circle in the Square Theatre School, Zimmerman has directed productions including The Diary of Anne Frank, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, A Tuna Christmas, and Gemini, along with several of his own works. He previously appeared on Broadway with Rudolf Nureyev and the Joffrey Ballet at the Mark Hellinger Theatre and served as host and showrunner for the Bravo series Situation: Comedy.

His recent stage work includes Right Before I Go., which premiered Off-Broadway at The Tank following a national tour. The production will be presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from August 5–31 at the Pleasance Theatre, with producers Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley. The Tank will also honor Zimmerman as Artist of the Year at its annual gala on May 4.

Silver Foxes is published and licensed by TRW Shows.