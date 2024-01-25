KARAOKE FOR A CAUSE Comes To Theatre 29

This event will take place on Saturday, February 3rd at Theatre 29.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

KARAOKE FOR A CAUSE Comes To Theatre 29 Theatre 29 is excited to announce its upcoming Karaoke for a Cause Fundraiser event, an evening filled with singing, prizes, special concessions, sneak peak performances, and community spirit. Has it ever been your dream to be centerstage? Well, this is your chance!


This will not only be a night of musical entertainment, but also an opportunity to support a good cause. All proceeds from this event will go towards much-need lighting and sound upgrades for Theatre 29.


Not a singer? Not a problem! Simply come and enjoy special concessions such as nachos, cotton candy, and popcorn as you support your favorite Theatre 29 and community performers. Or, for an additional $20, you can become one of ten special guest judges. This exclusive package includes VIP seating, a raffle ticket, and table side concession service.


This event will take place on Saturday, February 3rd at Theatre 29. Doors will open at 5:30 PM for contest and judge sign-up with the performances starting at 6:00 PM and running until 8:30 PM. Bringing her charisma and energy to the stage, special community guest Sandy Smith will be Master of Ceremonies for this event. The night also includes special sneak peak musical performances from upcoming Theatre 29 musical productions.


Tickets are $15.00 for regular admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for children under 12 and students with ID, (a service charge is added). Tickets are available at www.theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.


There are no additional fees for karaoke participation. Contestant and judge sign-ups are on a first come, first served basis subject to space and time limitations. Theatre 29 is located at 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. Founded in 1999, Theatre 29 is a non-profit (501(c) (3)), all-volunteer, community theatre organization. Our mission statement is “to engage, educate, and entertain our communities through performing arts.”





