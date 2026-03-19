Hera Anderson's Solo Play EMPTY to Make International Premiere At The Hi-Desert Fringe Festival

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Hera Anderson will bring her deeply personal and emotionally resonant solo play Empty to the stage for its international premiere at the Hi-Desert Fringe Festival this April. The production will be performed on April 18 at 4:45 PM and April 19 at 6:00 PM at Theatre 29 in Twentynine Palms, California.

Empty is a bold and intimate theatrical experience that explores themes of visibility, identity, emptiness, and the pursuit of dreams. Written and directed by Hera Anderson, the solo performance invites audiences into a raw, unfiltered journey of self-discovery, navigating the emotional complexities of being seen-and the fear of being invisible.

At its core, Empty examines what it means to exist in a world that often overlooks authenticity. Through a compelling blend of storytelling, vulnerability, and moments of unexpected humor, Anderson crafts a narrative that resonates across identities while remaining deeply rooted in personal truth. The play challenges audiences to confront their own perceptions of self-worth, societal expectations, and the courage it takes to claim one's space.

Set against a minimalist stage, Empty relies on the strength of performance and language to create an immersive and emotionally charged atmosphere. Anderson's dynamic presence carries the production, offering a powerful connection between performer and audience that lingers long after the final moment. The stripped-down aesthetic allows the story's emotional depth to take center stage, creating an experience that is both intimate and universal.

The Hi-Desert Fringe Festival is known for showcasing innovative and boundary-pushing performances, making it the perfect platform for EMPTY's debut. As part of a diverse lineup of independent artists, Anderson's work stands out as a fearless exploration of identity and artistic expression.

With its international premiere, Empty marks a significant milestone in Anderson's artistic journey, positioning her as a compelling new voice in contemporary theater. The production is expected to resonate with audiences seeking authentic, thought-provoking work that challenges conventional narratives.