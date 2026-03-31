Desert Theatricals Will Present CABARET at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

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Desert Theatricals will present CABARET as part of its Broadway Series at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater, featuring professional actors and a full live orchestra under the artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr. The production will star Jeffrey Scott Parsons as the Emcee and Ava Sarnowski as Sally Bowles, alongside a cast of regional and local performers. The series continues its outdoor presentations in collaboration with the City of Rancho Mirage.

General admission tickets are currently available, with seating limited for the amphitheater performances. Additional details about the full lineup, performance schedule, and ticketing options can be found at www.broadwayinthedesert.com.

The event will also include on-site dining options, with Wally’s Desert Turtle returning as a catering partner to offer a three-course dinner and full bar service. Additional food options will be available through the Bistro on the lawn.

Desert Theatricals was founded in 1994 in Orange County and has produced multiple seasons across California, including engagements at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County. The company later created Tustin’s Broadway in the Park and Tustin Light Opera before returning to San Diego. In 2018, producers Ray Limon and Joshua Carr relocated to the Coachella Valley, where they have continued presenting productions and events in partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage.

Ticketing Information

General admission tickets and additional information are available at www.broadwayinthedesert.com.

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