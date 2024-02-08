Theatre Collingwood Presents A Heartfelt Valentine's Day Experience With ANY DREAM WILL DO: THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

Theatre Collingwood has announced the highly anticipated return of one of its most successful productions, Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, written and performed by the talented Adrian Marchuk and friends.

This enchanting musical journey into the life and music of Andrew Lloyd Webber will feature two performances on February 13 and 14 at the First Presbyterian Church in Collingwood.

Due to overwhelming demand, the first show on February 13 is already sold out, making tickets for the Valentine's Day performance a hot commodity. Audiences are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their tickets for this captivating celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic music.

Backed by the generous sponsorship of the Trude Family and Tim Hortons, renowned for their community-focused initiatives, Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber made its dazzling debut at Theatre Collingwood in 2016. Executive Director Erica Angus championed the creative team in bringing this fantastic production to life. The original show, also supported proudly by Tim Hortons, not only broke box office records but has continued to garner acclaim and cheers from audiences nationwide ever since.

Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber takes the audience on a behind-the-scenes exploration of the man behind "The Music Of The Night." Through a compelling blend of storytelling and song, top musical theatre performers from Stratford, Toronto, London's West End, and Broadway will bring Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit songs to life. The lineup includes unforgettable tunes such as "Memory," "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," "Love Changes Everything," "Unexpected Song," "Tell Me On A Sunday," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Sunset Boulevard," and "The Music of the Night."

Adrian Marchuk is the creative force behind this spectacular production and he's a familiar face at Theatre Collingwood with an impressive background in musical theatre. Marchuk performed at various regional theatres and festivals across the country before spending three years playing Frankie Valli in the Toronto and Las Vegas productions of the smash hit "Jersey Boys." Marchuk brings extraordinary talent to this show, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Joining Marchuk on stage is the incredible Alexis Gordon, who has graced The Shaw Festival for five seasons and The Stratford Festival for four seasons. Her stellar performances have solidified her as one of Canada's most celebrated musical theatre talents.

Dillan Chiblow, an Ojibwe storyteller from Garden River First Nation, adds a unique and captivating perspective to the production. Holding a degree in Musical Theatre Performance from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Chiblow has been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Syd & Shirley Banks prize (2020) and the Musical Stage Company's Aubry Dan Fund for new musicals for "The 7 Fires: A New Musical." His recent Dora award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Individual speaks to his exceptional talent showcased in the world premiere of "Bentboy" at Young Peoples Theatre in Toronto.

Maggie Lacasse, a Montréal native and graduate from the Randolph College for the Performing Arts, completes this stellar cast. Known for her role as Jane Seymour in the original Canadian cast of "SIX-The Musical," Lacasse brings her dynamic energy and vocal prowess to Any Dream Will Do.

Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber is not just a show; it's a unique and powerful musical documentary-style experience and an engaging educational journey that will leave audiences raving long after the final encore.

Don't miss this opportunity to share an enchanting Valentine's Day with the timeless music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Secure your tickets now before they vanish into the night.

Tickets

For tickets and more information about Theatre Collingwood's upcoming events, please call the Box Office at 705-445-2200 or 1-866-382-2200 or visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca.

About Theatre Collingwood:

Theatre Collingwood has worked to enrich the local arts scene since 1984. The registered charitable association collaborates with independent professional artists and regional theatre companies across Ontario. Their management team also contributes to other organizations that champion arts and culture in the region including South Georgian Bay Tourism Association, Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts, Gaslight Community Theatre, Theatre Georgian Bay, The Institute of Southern Georgian Bay, the South Georgian Bay Arts Network and CACE (Collingwood Arts, Culture & Entertainment). Erica Angus is also a member of the Steering Committee for the multi-faceted Centre for Arts to be built in Collingwood.

