The Gladstone Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Lineup 

The Gladstone Theatre has announced its 2023-24 Season with a diverse, thought-provoking, and hugely entertaining line up created by Ottawa's most dynamic indie theatre companies and performers.

“The Gladstone is back to brilliant life with a 2023 lineup that's as local, vibrant and exciting as any in our history,” says Robin Guy, Gladstone Theatre Manager. "These shows demonstrate why The Gladstone is Ottawa's favourite home for dynamic and engaging independently produced theatre. The slate includes a world premiere, musical theatre, hilarious comedy, and deep feeling. The works span a range of theatrical forms, and each one is imagined by some of the best theatre artists in the city.”

THE GLADSTONE THEATRE SEASON INCLUDES:

August 23 - September 3, 2023

Wide Awake Hearts by Brendan Gall

Presented by WOW Factory

February 28 - March 9, 2024

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling

Presented by Three Sisters Theatre Co.

October 26 - November 4, 2023

Tick, Tick… Boom! by Jonathan Larson

Presented by Toto Too

April 19 - 27, 2024

Shorthanded: A Ladies Game by Michael Grant

Presented by Phoenix Players

November 17 - 25, 2023

God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Presented by Phoenix Players

May 1 - 18, 2024

The Children by Lucy Kirkwood

Presented by Bear & Co.

November 29 - December 3, 2023

“Husband? What Husband?” by John Cook

Presented by Amplitude Productions

in Co-Production with Plosive Productions

May 22 - 25, 2024

Whale Fall by Stephen Near

Presented by Same Boat Theatre Co

January 31 - February 3, 2024

Just Say the Word by J.P. Chartier

Presented by Artbeat Theatre2

June 13 - 22, 2024

A New Brain - Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Presented by Toto Too

February 8 - 17, 2024

It Had to be You by Renee Taylor & Joseph Bologna

Presented by Bent Sisters Productions

As an organization created by local indie theatre companies, we believe in supporting our local artists and cultivating a thriving indie theatre ecosystem. By choosing our productions, patrons actively contribute to the growth and success of our homegrown talent, ensuring a vibrant and sustainable arts community for years to come! Our 2023-24 resident theatre companies: Bear and Company, Phoenix Players, Plosive Productions, SevenThirty Productions, and Three Sisters Theatre Company.