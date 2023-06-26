The Gladstone Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Lineup 

Season includes a diverse, thought-provoking, and hugely entertaining line up created by Ottawa's most dynamic indie theatre companies and performers.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

The Gladstone Theatre has announced its 2023-24 Season with a diverse, thought-provoking, and hugely entertaining line up created by Ottawa's most dynamic indie theatre companies and performers.

“The Gladstone is back to brilliant life with a 2023 lineup that's as local, vibrant and exciting as any in our history,” says Robin Guy, Gladstone Theatre Manager. "These shows demonstrate why The Gladstone is Ottawa's favourite home for dynamic and engaging independently produced theatre. The slate includes a world premiere, musical theatre, hilarious comedy, and deep feeling. The works span a range of theatrical forms, and each one is imagined by some of the best theatre artists in the city.”

 

THE GLADSTONE THEATRE SEASON INCLUDES:

August 23 - September 3, 2023
Wide Awake Hearts by Brendan Gall
Presented by WOW Factory

February 28 - March 9, 2024
Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling
Presented by Three Sisters Theatre Co.

October 26 - November 4, 2023
Tick, Tick… Boom! by Jonathan Larson
Presented by Toto Too

April 19 - 27, 2024
Shorthanded: A Ladies Game by Michael Grant
Presented by Phoenix Players

November 17 - 25, 2023
God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza
Translated by Christopher Hampton
Presented by Phoenix Players

May 1 - 18, 2024
The Children by Lucy Kirkwood
Presented by Bear & Co.

November 29 - December 3, 2023
“Husband? What Husband?” by John Cook
Presented by Amplitude Productions
in Co-Production with Plosive Productions

May 22 - 25, 2024
Whale Fall by Stephen Near
Presented by Same Boat Theatre Co

January 31 - February 3, 2024
Just Say the Word by J.P. Chartier
Presented by Artbeat Theatre2

June 13 - 22, 2024
A New Brain - Music and Lyrics by William Finn
Presented by Toto Too

February 8 - 17, 2024
It Had to be You by Renee Taylor & Joseph Bologna
Presented by Bent Sisters Productions

As an organization created by local indie theatre companies, we believe in supporting our local artists and cultivating a thriving indie theatre ecosystem. By choosing our productions, patrons actively contribute to the growth and success of our homegrown talent, ensuring a vibrant and sustainable arts community for years to come! Our 2023-24 resident theatre companies: Bear and Company, Phoenix Players, Plosive Productions, SevenThirty Productions, and Three Sisters Theatre Company.




