The Canadian Live Music Association to Present Safer Spaces Training Sessions in March

The two training sessions, taking place this month on March 28 and 29, are free and open to live entertainment industry workers and artists.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The Canadian Live Music Association will offer two critically important virtual training opportunities as part of its commitment to fostering a healthier, safer live music community in response to harassment in Canada's live music industry: Bystander Intervention Training and Civility & Respect in the Workplace.

Bystander Intervention Training with Dax Valdes | Tuesday, March 28 at 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET

Harassment in the workplace is an ongoing problem for live music workers and artists. Recent data shows that nearly half of musicians surveyed experienced workplace harassment, with the vast majority not reporting incidents due to the culture of the industry - a culture that faces unique challenges as a result of touring and often freelance work environments. This customized training session, created in partnership with Right to Be, will be facilitated by their Senior Trainer, Dax Valdes. The training will provide participants (back of house staff, artists, live music workers) with the necessary tools to intervene when witnessing harassment in their workplace without compromising their own safety.

Registration link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAqcuGgpzMrH9I_hdFxF74ezEeEnXqemL_k

Civility & Respect in the Workplace with Patricia Ruiz | Wednesday, March 29 at 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET

More than ever, organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the critical importance of creating psychologically healthy and safe work environments. A factor that cuts across all elements to the heart of mental health is civility and respect. This training session with MyWorkplaceHealth facilitator Patricia Ruiz will prepare participants to foster a civil and respectful workplace by being able to: distinguish the factors that create a civil and respectful environment in the context of the live entertainment industry; recognize what bias is and how to diminish it; and recognize situations and engage communication strategies. Fostering civility and respect in the workplace is the launching pad for supporting mental health and wellness.

Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87523654339?pwd=TzA1aFZaY0J3L2JBWThtRjVWWU9uQT09

"The last three years have created the opportunity to address some of our greatest challenges and to work together to emerge from this time in history stronger and healthier," says Erin Benjamin, CLMA's President & CEO. "Status quo is not an option. The live music industry we envision for the future is a more inclusive, respectful, and safer place. It must be. This training is for all of us as we strive to do better. The CLMA, with thanks to FACTOR, is proud to be able to provide these sessions at no cost to participants to underscore how imperative change is."

The CLMA is dedicated to moving with and adapting to the emerging needs of the live music industry, addressing challenges and enabling success throughout the year.

For more information on the Canadian Live Music Association, please visit the following platforms:

Website: www.canadianlivemusic.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CanadianLiveMusicAssociation

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Canadian_Live

Instagram: www.instagram.com/canadian_live



