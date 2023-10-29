Review: TotoToo Theatre's TICK, TICK... BOOM! at The Gladstone Theatre

TotoToo Theatre has returned to the Ottawa stage after a COVID-19 induced hiatus with Jonathan Larsen’s quasi-autobiographical tick, tick… BOOM! The protagonist, Jon, is an aspiring musical theatre writer, who is about to turn thirty. He faces his impending birthday with a heavy dose of dread. To date, Jon has not had much career success, although he has a show called Superbia in development that is about to have its first workshop. Seeing his best friend, Michael, trade in his theatre costumes for a corporate suit, luxury car, and swanky apartment makes him question his own choices in life. His girlfriend, Susan, is a dancer, but she wants to move away from New York and settle down in the suburbs, making Jon wonder if turning thirty means that it’s time to make a fresh start.

Photo credit: Jayant Kumar, Larocque Photography

Anyone who has ever struggled while pursuing their dreams can relate to tick, tick… BOOM!’s story. The dialogue captures the insecurities and uncertainties perfectly.

It should be noted that there is an alternating cast depending on the show date. On the date I attended, the cast consisted of Noah Pacheco as Jon, Abigail White as Susan, and Morgan Coughlan as Michael.

The performances of each of the three actors was good, with Pacheco effectively portraying Jon’s blend of uncertainty, vulnerability, and hope. White’s vocal performance was truly impressive at times, especially during “Therapy” and “Come to Your Senses”. White and Coughlan also played multiple minor roles in addition to those of Susan and Michael. In some cases, character changes came in quick succession, but thanks to good direction (Lisa James), it was never confusing. The chemistry among the actors did fall a little flat at times and their dancing felt somewhat stiff. It is possible that this woodenness was merely attributable to opening night jitters. To compensate, there were a few beautifully choreographed moments here and there (Niamh Webber), and Pacheco and White’s rendition of “Therapy”, a highlight of the show, was well executed and entertaining.

Photo credit: Jayant Kumar, Larocque Photography

The band, led by Sun Myung Claire Yoon, was perched above the stage on a scaffolding platform, which made it interesting to watch, especially as the various actors climbed and descended the staircases leading to the upper level throughout the show. The sound did overpower the actors’ vocals at the beginning of the show, but this was soon rectified.

tick, tick, BOOM! Is a show where the sum of its parts is greater than any of its individual elements. The raw, vulnerable, and relatable nature of the story is what makes this production work so well, despite its flaws. The audience was clearly thrilled to be in attendance and most people were on their feet the instant the show ended. This is a fine first offering for TotoToo Theatre’s 2023-2024 season. tick, tick... BOOM! is in performances through November 4th at The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Avenue, Ottawa, K1R 6Y4. Click here to buy tickets and click here for more information about TotoToo’s current season.