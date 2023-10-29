Review: TotoToo Theatre's TICK, TICK... BOOM! at The Gladstone Theatre

The raw, vulnerable, and relatable nature of the story is what makes this production work so well.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 1 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED at Ottawa's National Arts Centre Photo 3 Review: JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

TotoToo Theatre has returned to the Ottawa stage after a COVID-19 induced hiatus with Jonathan Larsen’s quasi-autobiographical tick, tick… BOOM! The protagonist, Jon, is an aspiring musical theatre writer, who is about to turn thirty. He faces his impending birthday with a heavy dose of dread. To date, Jon has not had much career success, although he has a show called Superbia in development that is about to have its first workshop. Seeing his best friend, Michael, trade in his theatre costumes for a corporate suit, luxury car, and swanky apartment makes him question his own choices in life. His girlfriend, Susan, is a dancer, but she wants to move away from New York and settle down in the suburbs, making Jon wonder if turning thirty means that it’s time to make a fresh start.

Photo credit: Jayant Kumar from Larocque Photography
Photo credit: Jayant Kumar, Larocque Photography

Anyone who has ever struggled while pursuing their dreams can relate to tick, tick… BOOM!’s story. The dialogue captures the insecurities and uncertainties perfectly.

It should be noted that there is an alternating cast depending on the show date. On the date I attended, the cast consisted of Noah Pacheco as Jon, Abigail White as Susan, and Morgan Coughlan as Michael.

The performances of each of the three actors was good, with Pacheco effectively portraying Jon’s blend of uncertainty, vulnerability, and hope. White’s vocal performance was truly impressive at times, especially during “Therapy” and “Come to Your Senses”. White and Coughlan also played multiple minor roles in addition to those of Susan and Michael. In some cases, character changes came in quick succession, but thanks to good direction (Lisa James), it was never confusing. The chemistry among the actors did fall a little flat at times and their dancing felt somewhat stiff. It is possible that this woodenness was merely attributable to opening night jitters. To compensate, there were a few beautifully choreographed moments here and there (Niamh Webber), and Pacheco and White’s rendition of “Therapy”, a highlight of the show, was well executed and entertaining.

Photo credit: Jayant Kumar Larocque Photography
Photo credit: Jayant Kumar, Larocque Photography

The band, led by Sun Myung Claire Yoon, was perched above the stage on a scaffolding platform, which made it interesting to watch, especially as the various actors climbed and descended the staircases leading to the upper level throughout the show. The sound did overpower the actors’ vocals at the beginning of the show, but this was soon rectified.

tick, tick, BOOM! Is a show where the sum of its parts is greater than any of its individual elements. The raw, vulnerable, and relatable nature of the story is what makes this production work so well, despite its flaws. The audience was clearly thrilled to be in attendance and most people were on their feet the instant the show ended. This is a fine first offering for TotoToo Theatre’s 2023-2024 season. tick, tick... BOOM! is in performances through November 4th at The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Avenue, Ottawa, K1R 6Y4. Click here to buy tickets and click here for more information about TotoToo’s current season.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Ottawa

1
Review: TotoToo Theatres TICK, TICK... BOOM! at The Gladstone Theatre Photo
Review: TotoToo Theatre's TICK, TICK... BOOM! at The Gladstone Theatre

What did our critic think of TOTOTOO THEATRE'S TICK, TICK... BOOM! at The Gladstone Theatre?

2
Review: JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Review: JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

What did our critic think of JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED at National Arts Centre?

3
Review: Paper Moon Theatres SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Photo
Review: Paper Moon Theatre's SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

What did our critic think of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at Paper Moon Theatre's?

4
Review: Ovation Productions CABARET at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe Photo
Review: Ovation Productions' CABARET at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

What did our critic think of CABARET at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe?

From This Author - Courtney Castelino

Originally from Montreal, Courtney loves the theatre, in general, and Broadway, in particular. She saw her first show when she was thirteen years old: a touring production of The Phantom of the Opera ... Courtney Castelino">(read more about this author)

Review: JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED at Ottawa's National Arts CentreReview: JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
Review: Paper Moon Theatre's SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREETReview: Paper Moon Theatre's SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
Review: Ovation Productions' CABARET at Meridian Theatres @ CentrepointeReview: Ovation Productions' CABARET at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe
Review: THE SUPINE COBBLER at Great Canadian Theatre CompanyReview: THE SUPINE COBBLER at Great Canadian Theatre Company

Videos

Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning Video
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

Ottawa SHOWS
Ain't Too Proud in Ottawa Ain't Too Proud
National Arts Centre (12/26-12/31)
Les Miserables in Ottawa Les Miserables
National Arts Centre (8/06-8/11)
Frozen in Ottawa Frozen
National Arts Centre (2/22-3/03)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Ottawa Hairspray (Non-Equity)
National Arts Centre (11/14-11/19)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Ottawa SIX (Boleyn Tour)
National Arts Centre (5/21-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You