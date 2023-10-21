Review: JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

This week, the National Arts Centre Dance treated Ottawa to Akram Khan Company’s stunning production of Jungle Book reimagined. Directed and choreographed by Akram Khan, this reimagining of Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale places the setting in a flooded wasteland, with crumbling, desolate buildings all around. Climate change has wreaked havoc on the earth and water levels are rising uncontrollably, forcing both two- and four-legged creatures to seek higher ground. In their frantic quest for safety, a young girl becomes separated from her parents. Saved from drowning, she finds herself alone in the jungle until she meets Raska and Rama, two wolves from a large pack. After some debate, the girl is slowly integrated into the wolves’ society, and they name her Mowgli. Mowgli is told that she must prove her worth and help find food to gain their acceptance.

Jungle Book reimagined. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio.

In her search for food, Mowgli encounters Baloo, a dancing bear, and Bagheera, a panther. On their journey, Mowgli is taken by the Bandar-log, a group of escaped lab monkeys who have been subjected to all sorts of testing. The Bandar-log want to become human themselves and emulate what they have seen during their time in the laboratories. They believe that Mowgli can help them. To save Mowgli, Bagheera and Baloo enlist the help of Kaa, a python who is still traumatized from the memory of being trapped behind a zoo’s glass enclosure.

Rather than an evil Shere Khan pursuing Mowgli, the enemy is a nameless man, in the form of a relentless hunter who kills for pleasure, rather than sustenance. Flashbacks show Mowgli with her mother, who tells her that she must hunt to find food, remembering to respect and thank the animal who has sacrificed its life. Another poignant scene shows Mowgli crouching in fear amidst gunfire and bombing. She cries out for her mother, asking why this is happening. Her mother responds that the soldiers want their land; and that “their greed has brought them here”. This scene was so emotive and relevant, given the current situation in Gaza and Ukraine.

Jungle Book reimagined. Photo by Camilla Greenwell.

Ultimately, Mowgli must decide whether to return to live with her own kind or stay with the animals.

Jungle Book reimagined – hands down – incorporated the most impressive use of technology I have ever witnessed in a show. Through multiple layers of projection screens, stylized animals came alive on the stage and interacted with the dancers. The animation, by YeastCulture, is exquisitely drawn and enhanced, rather than competed with, the action on stage. The use of technology allows Akram Khan Company to keep its footprint small on tour. Almost the only physical props consisted of cardboard boxes that were used ingeniously in the production and are sourced from the theatres.

The songs and spoken elements of the show make it feel like a hybrid between a dance production and a theatre production (script by Tariq Jordan, dramaturgy by Sharon Clark, and score by Jocelyn Pook). Because the vocal tracks are pre-recorded, the dancers’ timing must be perfect; one false move and they would be out of sync. The dancing itself was mesmerizing, full of grace and athleticism, with the dancers imitating characteristics of the various animals they represented. There was also some humour integrated into the choreography to make it appealing to younger audiences; this was particularly evident when Baloo showed off his dancing bear skills.

Jungle Book reimagined feels heavy at times because of its subject matter. The messaging in the show is anything but subtle but, given that the world seems to be at its most precarious position in history, perhaps it does need to hammered home. In retelling a children’s tale, Khan helps teach future generations about the importance of respecting our land and the responsibility each of us has in the battle against climate change. That said, it should be noted that the show is recommended for audiences 8+.

Jungle Book reimagined. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio.

Jungle Book reimagined is one of the most interesting shows I have seen, and I would consider this to be a must-see production of the season. After its run in Ottawa, the show is headed to Montreal’s Place des Arts from November 1st to 4th. Both the Ottawa and Montreal productions are presented in English, with French subtitles. (Side note: I did find it a bit distressing to see that the show will be in Los Angeles in between the Ottawa and Montreal dates. This seems to undermine the show’s message, since emissions from air travel are a significant contributor to climate change.)

Click the link below for more information or to buy tickets to Ottawa’s production at the National Arts Centre, in performances through October 21st. Click here for information on the National Arts Centre’s upcoming dance productions, including its upcoming presentation of Cinderella from November 9th to 11th.