Previews: Lightwire Theater's DINO-LIGHT at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

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Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe is bringing Lightwire Theater’s DINO-LIGHT to Ottawa audiences this weekend. Created and performed by Ian Carney and Corbin Popp, the show is described as a glow-in-the-dark adventure that is largely geared towards families but is suitable for audiences of all ages. In DINO-LIGHT, a scientist, who has magical powers, brings a dinosaur to life. The dinosaur then embarks on a journey where it meets other fanciful creatures that teach it a valuable lesson. DINO-LIGHT creates a colourful, dazzling spectacle of light and imagination through a combination of puppetry, technology, and dance.



DINO-LIGHT will be on stage at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe for one day only, on April 11, 2026. There are two one-hour performances to choose from, beginning at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. If you are seeing the show, don’t forget to stop in for a free fun-filled preshow story and a fun craft activity Atrium and Room 1B (beside the library) of Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe, co-sponsored by the Ottawa Public Library. The activity begins at 12:45 p.m. (before the 1:30 p.m. performance) and at 3:45 p.m. (before the 4:45 p.m. performance). Get tickets to DINO-LIGHT at the link below or click here for more information.

Check out the Lightwire Theater's teaser for DINO-LIGHT below: