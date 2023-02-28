Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHANTOM CREW To Open At The Gladstone This Month

Enjoy an intimate evening of chilling tales and thrilling sounds with the Phantom Crew!

Feb. 28, 2023  

PHANTOM CREW To Open At The Gladstone This Month

Come in from the cold at The Gladstone for an evening of Maritime ghost stories and songs!

A crew of ghostly sailors.

Uncanny sounds foretell disaster for someone in the house.

A lost love is called back from the afterlife, rising again from the waves.

Pass the long winter's night with multi-talented performers Robin Guy and Scott Richardson, sharing heart-stopping stories and haunting songs from the Maritimes... with a dram or two of silly mixed in with the spooky. Last seen on the Gladstone stage in No-Show: Songs from Lost Gigs, the duo offers warm vocal harmonies while accompanying themselves on a shifting array of instruments. Enjoy an intimate evening of chilling tales and thrilling sounds with the Phantom Crew!

Opening March 9th and running until March 18, Phantom Crew showcases the rich Celtic folklore of the East Coast, along with original material by Robin and Scott, and a few modern contributions by Stan Rogers, Lennie Gallant, and Rum Ragged. "This material is a delight," says Robin Guy, performer and Artistic Director for Three Sisters Theatre Company. "And creating a show with your life partner is a particular kind of magic that creates a very special chemistry on stage."

The show features spooky special effects and a lighting design by the masterful David Magladry, run by Rachel Worton with an assist from Samaya Garett. You might even see a ghost or two!

Share your spooky story on the Three Sisters Theatre Company Facebook page and receive a discount code for 15% off your ticket!

Showtimes:

7:30 Wednesdays-Saturdays from March 8 (preview)

to March 18, 2023,

2:30 matinees on Saturdays and Wednesday March 15.

Special discounted student preview on Wednesday March 8.

All matinees are sold at 50% capacity.

Tickets are on sale at The Gladstone box office at

www.thegladstone.ca or 613.233.4523.




Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Announces Appointment of Jill Price to Chair of Found Photo
Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Announces Appointment of Jill Price to Chair of Foundation Board
Banff Centre has announced the appointment of Jill Price as Chair of the Foundation Board, previously held by Tim Kitchen.
YOU AND I A Playful Experience for Walking Babies Comes to GCTC Photo
YOU AND I 'A Playful Experience for Walking Babies' Comes to GCTC
GCTC will present the Young People's Theatre's (YPT) production of You and I, created by celebrated playwright Maja Ardal, a playfully interactive show for walking babies. This limited engagement runs in the Studio Theatre, Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre, 1233 Wellington Street West, from March 8-12, 2023.
Kama La Mackerel To Present First-Ever Solo Multidisciplinary Exhibition At McClure Galler Photo
Kama La Mackerel To Present First-Ever Solo Multidisciplinary Exhibition At McClure Gallery This March
Multiple award-winning Montreal-based artist from Mauritius, Kama La Mackerel, is delighted to present their debut exhibition, Who Sings the Queer Island Body? at the Visual Art Centre's McClure Gallery from March 3 to 25, 2023.
Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Appoints Robert Sartor and Leslie Belzberg To Board O Photo
Banff Centre For Arts and Creativity Appoints Robert Sartor and Leslie Belzberg To Board Of Governors and David Gagnon to Foundation Board of Directors
Banff Centre has announced the appointment of three members to the Board of Governors and Foundation Board of Directors. Robert (Bob) Sartor was appointed to the Board of Governors by the Province of Alberta on September 16, 2022, with Leslie Belzberg being appointed by the Board on October 1, 2022. David Gagnon was appointed to the Foundation Board of Directors on November 25, 2022.

share