PHANTOM CREW To Open At The Gladstone This Month

Come in from the cold at The Gladstone for an evening of Maritime ghost stories and songs!

A crew of ghostly sailors.

Uncanny sounds foretell disaster for someone in the house.

A lost love is called back from the afterlife, rising again from the waves.

Pass the long winter's night with multi-talented performers Robin Guy and Scott Richardson, sharing heart-stopping stories and haunting songs from the Maritimes... with a dram or two of silly mixed in with the spooky. Last seen on the Gladstone stage in No-Show: Songs from Lost Gigs, the duo offers warm vocal harmonies while accompanying themselves on a shifting array of instruments. Enjoy an intimate evening of chilling tales and thrilling sounds with the Phantom Crew!

Opening March 9th and running until March 18, Phantom Crew showcases the rich Celtic folklore of the East Coast, along with original material by Robin and Scott, and a few modern contributions by Stan Rogers, Lennie Gallant, and Rum Ragged. "This material is a delight," says Robin Guy, performer and Artistic Director for Three Sisters Theatre Company. "And creating a show with your life partner is a particular kind of magic that creates a very special chemistry on stage."

The show features spooky special effects and a lighting design by the masterful David Magladry, run by Rachel Worton with an assist from Samaya Garett. You might even see a ghost or two!

Share your spooky story on the Three Sisters Theatre Company Facebook page and receive a discount code for 15% off your ticket!

Showtimes:

7:30 Wednesdays-Saturdays from March 8 (preview)

to March 18, 2023,

2:30 matinees on Saturdays and Wednesday March 15.

Special discounted student preview on Wednesday March 8.

All matinees are sold at 50% capacity.

Tickets are on sale at The Gladstone box office at

www.thegladstone.ca or 613.233.4523.