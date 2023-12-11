Ottawa Musicals Returns With 7th Annual Family Extravaganza, SLEEPING BEAUTY - AN ANNUAL PANTO

After three eagerly awaited years away from the spotlight, Sarah and Matt Cassidy, the creative forces behind OttawaMusicals, are thrilled to announce their triumphant return to the theatre scene. OttawaMusicals is back with a bang, bringing you the 7th annual family musical extravaganza, Sleeping Beauty - An Annual Panto, to the iconic Gladstone Theatre this holiday season. Prepare to embark on a whimsical journey filled with laughter, music, and magic as the curtain rises from December 27th to January 7th at the Gladstone Theatre, located at 910 Gladstone Ave.

Help us cheer for our heroes and boo the villains!

Sleeping Beauty - An Annual Panto promises a spectacular showcase that the entire family can revel in. This production is poised to become a cherished part of your family's holiday tradition. Join us as we embark on yet another enchanting adventure from the creative minds that brought you hits like Freezing, The Blizzard of Oz, Alice in Winterland, Cinderella and the Ice Slipper, and Robin Hood.

OttawaMusicals, helmed by Sarah and Matt Cassidy, is a professional theatre company committed to bringing high-quality family entertainment to Ottawa. With a legacy of annual family musicals in the style of pantomimes, OttawaMusicals has become a beloved tradition for families in the region. Each production showcases a blend of exceptional professional talent and a creative team that strives to make each show a memorable experience for audiences of all ages.

For a comprehensive list of showtimes and ticket information, please visit Click Here or contact The Gladstone Theatre Box Office at 613-233-4523.