Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

Ottawa Musicals Returns With 7th Annual Family Extravaganza, SLEEPING BEAUTY - AN ANNUAL PANTO

Performances run from December 27th to January 7th at the Gladstone Theatre.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards
BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical Photo 2 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!
PRISON DANCER Wraps Sold-out Run At Canada's National Arts Centre Photo 3 PRISON DANCER Wraps Sold-out Run At Canada's National Arts Centre
Support Canadian Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support Canadian Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Ottawa Musicals Returns With 7th Annual Family Extravaganza, SLEEPING BEAUTY - AN ANNUAL PANTO

After three eagerly awaited years away from the spotlight, Sarah and Matt Cassidy, the creative forces behind OttawaMusicals, are thrilled to announce their triumphant return to the theatre scene. OttawaMusicals is back with a bang, bringing you the 7th annual family musical extravaganza, Sleeping Beauty - An Annual Panto, to the iconic Gladstone Theatre this holiday season. Prepare to embark on a whimsical journey filled with laughter, music, and magic as the curtain rises from December 27th to January 7th at the Gladstone Theatre, located at 910 Gladstone Ave.

Help us cheer for our heroes and boo the villains!

Sleeping Beauty - An Annual Panto promises a spectacular showcase that the entire family can revel in. This production is poised to become a cherished part of your family's holiday tradition. Join us as we embark on yet another enchanting adventure from the creative minds that brought you hits like Freezing, The Blizzard of Oz, Alice in Winterland, Cinderella and the Ice Slipper, and Robin Hood.

OttawaMusicals, helmed by Sarah and Matt Cassidy, is a professional theatre company committed to bringing high-quality family entertainment to Ottawa. With a legacy of annual family musicals in the style of pantomimes, OttawaMusicals has become a beloved tradition for families in the region. Each production showcases a blend of exceptional professional talent and a creative team that strives to make each show a memorable experience for audiences of all ages.

For a comprehensive list of showtimes and ticket information, please visit Click Here or contact The Gladstone Theatre Box Office at 613-233-4523.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Ottawa

1
PRISON DANCER Wraps Sold-out Run At Canadas National Arts Centre Photo
PRISON DANCER Wraps Sold-out Run At Canada's National Arts Centre

Prison Dancer: The Musical has wrapped a blockbuster run at Ottawa's National Arts Centre (NAC) and will be announcing its next stop in the new year, as presentation venues and partners vie to be part of their journey to Broadway.

2
BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical Photo
BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: PRISON DANCER THE MUSICAL at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Review: PRISON DANCER THE MUSICAL at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

What did our critic think of PRISON DANCER THE MUSICAL at Ottawa's National Arts Centre?

4
ActivArt Community Micro-Grants Recipients Revealed Photo
ActivArt Community Micro-Grants Recipients Revealed

 The Ottawa Arts Council has announced the recipients of the 2023 ActivArt Community Micro-Grants program. The Council disbursed $5000 to the artists, achieved through fundraising and donations from the community. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Ottawa SHOWS
Les Miserables in Ottawa Les Miserables
National Arts Centre (8/06-8/11)
Ain't Too Proud in Ottawa Ain't Too Proud
National Arts Centre (12/26-12/31)
Frozen in Ottawa Frozen
National Arts Centre (2/22-3/03)
Sleeping Beauty - An Annual Panto in Ottawa Sleeping Beauty - An Annual Panto
The Gladstone Theatre (12/27-1/07)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Ottawa SIX (Boleyn Tour)
National Arts Centre (5/21-5/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You