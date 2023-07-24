Odyssey's Theatre Under The Stars to Return With THE MISER

Odyssey Theatre will be returning to live performance for the first time since 2019 with a contemporary adaptation of Molière's masterpiece The Miser. Performed on the banks of the Rideau River in beautiful Strathcona Park, The Miser is a biting satire about the pervasiveness of self-interest and greed. Don't miss this tale of wheelers, dealers, lovers and dreamers as they pursue their own obsessions in love and riches. The Miser shows no amount of wealth can protect you from moral bankruptcy.

An Original Translation and Adaptation

This crackling contemporary adaptation of Molière's brilliant satire by Odyssey's Artistic Director Laurie Steven and playwright Lib Spry, transports these characters to modern day Ottawa. Despite the three-and-a-half centuries since first written the presence of greed has not faded. Our story is set in a familiar world of record corporate profits and strained food banks. Is Harpagon willing to sacrifice all-- including his children and associates-- in his relentless pursuit of wealth? With no cost too high and no deed too dirty, is the key to their happiness found in a freezer of dead pigs?

A Renowned Team of Artists

The Miser reunites award-winning Director Andy Massingham and Jesse Buck as Harpagon; last together for Odyssey's 2016 The Servant of Two Masters (3 Rideau Awards, including Best Production). These two masterful storytellers are joined by a stellar, diverse cast of Odyssey veterans and newcomers alike: Jamar Adams-Thompson (Dora Award); Lise Cormier (Odyssey's Amorous Servant, Canada's Got Talent); Tracey Guptill (The Company of Fools); Scott McCulloch (Odyssey's Bonds of Interest); Landon Nesbitt (TMU, Citadel) Kate Smith (Skeleton Key, NAC, GCTC); and Marlow Stainfield (UK).

The outdoor stage is brought to life by local creative design team: costume designer Vanessa Imeson (Virginia and Myrtle Cooper Award), award winning music & sound designer Steven Lafond, award-winning lighting designer and technical director Graham Price, Odyssey's resident mask designer Clelia Scala and set designer Brian Smith.

About Odyssey Theatre

In its 37th season, Odyssey's renowned Theatre Under the Stars series is known for its signature performances featuring Commedia dell'Arte, mask, physical theatre, clown and puppetry, and has received over 25 awards and nominations. Odyssey's most recent project, audio-drama The Other Path, was listened to in over 30 countries and featured on Vulture's Top 5 Spooky Podcast.

The Miser runs from July 27-August 20, 2023. Tuesdays through Sundays at 8pm, with matinees on Sunday afternoons at 2pm. Tickets are on sale now. For more information about Odyssey Theatre, visit Click Here. Interviews available upon request.