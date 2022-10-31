Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Great Canadian Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of FOREVER YOUNG: A Ghetto Story By Darrah Teitel

Performances run November 8-20 at the Irving Greenberg Theatre.

Oct. 31, 2022  
The revolution continues as the Great Canadian Theatre Company's 22-23 Season brings us the world premiere of Forever Young: A Ghetto Story by Darrah Teitel, running from November 8-20 at the Irving Greenberg Theatre. The first show directed by new Artistic Director Sarah Kitz, Forever Young: A Ghetto Story explores untold histories of the Holocaust and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Following three young residents of Warsaw's Jewish Ghetto in 1943 - at the height of the Second World War - this third generation Holocaust story uses humour to engage the audience in a story of occupation, revolution, and betrayal.

"Darrah has a remarkable ability to make you laugh in a context that seems impossible. Her comedy and joy are life affirming," says Kitz. Kitz and Teitel have partnered before at GCTC, when Kitz appeared in the world premiere of Teitel's play Behaviour, in 2019, written while Darrah was the Great Canadian Theatre Company's Playwright in Residence in 2015 and 2017.

Teitel is a playwright and lifelong socialist activist whose resume includes working as a legislative assistant on Parliament Hill, campaigning for Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, and co-founding Courage Coalition for the Independent Left, an organization that bridges the divide between electoral and movement-based initiatives. Currently, Darrah works as a labour organizer for the Amalgamated Transit Union. She is the winner of several playwriting awards, including the 2011 Canadian Jewish Playwriting Award and the 2007 Canadian Peace Play Prize, and her plays have received nominations for Dora, Betty Mitchell, Rideau, and META Prizes for Outstanding New Plays.

Cast: Ori Black (Izzy), Billie Nell (Joshua), Brittany Kay (Eden), Drew Moore (Christian), and Aviva Armour-Ostroff (Felicia). Creative Team: Evan Webber (Dramaturg), Brian Smith (Set Design), Seth Gerry (Lighting Design), Vanessa Imeson (Costume Design), and Olivier Fairfield (Sound Design). Stage Management Team: Laurie Champagne and Jane Vanstone Osborn.

Tickets are available at gctc.ca or at the box office. Limited Pick-Your-Price tickets ($15/$25/$35) are available.



