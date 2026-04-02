WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN To Play Orlando Fringe Festival

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Welcome to Clowntown, written and performed by Tanya Perez (Netflix's Big Mistakes, Orange Is the New Black) and directed by Lorca Peress (Temple of the Souls), will run on selected dates during the 35th season of The Orlando Fringe Festival in May 2026. For tickets and more information, visit Welcome to Clowntown | orlandofringe.

Picture this: you wander into an adorable birthday party-balloons, bright colors, giggling kids- when Pixie the Clown rolls in, beams sweetly, and pops a balloon with suspicious delight: "Awwww, may it rest in pieces." And just like that, you're launched into a rock 'n' roll ride through Tanya Perez's outrageous true stories of hustling as a party clown in NYC and Hollywood.

Fresh off its 2023 Off‑Broadway run at The Tank, Welcome to Clowntown is an NSFW interactive solo show where Pixie spills the wild stuff (like getting chased by a gang) while roping consenting audience members into unhinged party games. This mad‑capped adventure blends oral storytelling, clown chaos, and the survival grind of a Latina entertainer whose alter ego says the quiet part out loud about this topsy‑turvy world. The New York Times claims, "Perez is lively, with a chuckle that's somewhere between the jovial trill of SpongeBob and the tee-hees of Skeletor."

Welcome to Clowntown originally premiered during The Tank's 20th Season in New York City in 2023. This production incorporates design elements from the previous staging, including scenic design by Jennifer Varbalow, costumes by Lisa Renee Jordan, and producing support from Ryan Basham.

Tickets are available for $6 for the first show and $15 for the rest of the run at www.orlandofringe.org. The performance schedule for Welcome to Clowntown is Friday May 15th at 5:40pm, Sunday May 17th at 2:45pm, Thursday May 21st 8:50pm, Saturday May 23 at 7:55pm.

Please note that this production is for 18+ audiences and includes sexual situations, potty mouth language, and clowns.