Review: GIRL LOSER at Bacchus Theatre Collective

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Girl Loser was an original play presented by Bacchus Theatre Collective in partnership with Breakthrough Theatre Company. The production was well acted throughout, and the talent of the cast was clear—particularly Kyra Martin as Holly, whose performance was engaging and grounded. A fun and memorable touch was the program insert featuring Holly’s own TV guide, which nicely reflected the character’s inner world.

The play explores several compelling and timely themes, including female empowerment, the frustrations of dating at any age, and the importance of addressing mental health. These are meaningful ideas, and the playwright clearly has a distinct voice. At times, however, the script felt as though it was juggling many strong concepts without fully weaving them together. With some revision, these ideas could flow more cohesively, allowing the story’s central focus to become clearer.

Stylistically, the show often felt reminiscent of long-form television storytelling—at moments evoking the tone of shows like Girls. This influence became especially effective during sequences that leaned into television references. As someone who grew up watching Nick at Nite and TV Land, I appreciated the nostalgic use of sound clips and references from shows such as The Golden Girls, Designing Women, and Everybody Loves Raymond. This device was entertaining and clever, and I would have loved to see it developed further—perhaps as a stronger throughline that more directly connected to the title and overall narrative.

Holly is a deeply flawed and human protagonist, grappling with addiction, mental health struggles, and a complicated dating history. What I found myself wanting was a clearer exploration of why she is labeled a “loser.” These challenges are, in many ways, universal. Is Holly meant to represent a singular experience, or is she standing in for a broader, shared sense of insecurity many women feel? Clarifying this could add depth and intention to the story’s message.

After reading the cast bios and learning more about the director and playwright, Soph Rubin-Siegel, it’s evident that Girl Loser is a true labor of love. The commitment of everyone involved—and their belief in the playwright’s voice and the power of the work—comes through clearly onstage. That passion is at the heart of what makes theatre meaningful.

To the director and playwright: keep using your voice. Keep writing. These ideas are worth exploring, and there is so much potential here. With stronger cohesion and focus, your stories can resonate even more powerfully. Theatre thrives on voices like yours—voices that are honest, personal, and brave.

Reader Reviews

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