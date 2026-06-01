Review: AN EVENING WITH EDGAR ALLAN POE at Midnight Creative

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Edgar Allan Poe remains one of the most iconic American writers, known for his haunting exploration of death, grief, and the macabre. As a theater director, I selected a Poe adaptation for my Fall 2026 production (that will be licensed through Pioneer Drama). In my search for a script that would best suit my group, I encountered many interpretations. This particular production stood out for its vignette-style format, with each piece featuring a single performer presenting some of Poe’s most beloved works.

The stories included “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Black Cat,” “The Premature Burial,” “The Raven,” “Annabel Lee,” and “The Masque of the Red Death.” Of these, “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Premature Burial,” “The Raven,” and “Annabel Lee” were performed as musical numbers, while the others were delivered as spoken word. The music, composed by Danny Elfman, added an intriguing tonal layer that complemented Poe’s characteristic sense of unease.

Produced by Midnight Creative, the show was presented outside of their usual speakeasy-style format, for which they are known. Typically, their productions include immersive ambience and signature cocktails that enhance the audience’s experience. While I enjoyed this performance, I couldn’t help but wonder how those added elements might have elevated it further.

The staging itself was minimal: a desk adorned with candles and books, accompanied by a projection screen used to create visual effects for each piece. While some projections were evocative, many felt unnecessary and did not significantly enhance the storytelling.

Costuming, always an area of personal interest for me, was particularly notable. The designs were largely period-appropriate to Poe’s lifetime, yet incorporated subtle modern elements that kept them fresh. I also appreciated the casting choice—most performers were women presenting works written by a male author. This offered a refreshing and unconventional perspective, especially as many of Poe’s stories center on the deaths of women, often from illness such as tuberculosis, reflecting both the historical reality of his time and his own personal experiences with loss.

Overall, this production offered an engaging interpretation of Poe’s work, balancing music, storytelling, and atmosphere. If you enjoy adaptations of Edgar Allan Poe and have the opportunity to see a Midnight Creative production—especially in their signature speakeasy format—it promises to be a memorable and unique theatrical experience.

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