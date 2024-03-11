Ocala Civic Theatre to Present Ken Ludwigs BASKERVILLE This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sherlock and Watson are on the case in the murder-mystery comedy BASKERVILLE, live on stage March 21 - April 7 at Ocala Civic Theatre.

In this dizzy delight starring the iconic detective duo, our intrepid investigators and masterminds of mayhem prowl the desolate moors of Devonshire in 1890s England, chasing a howling hellhound with a nose for trouble. Legendary sleuth Sherlock Holmes (James Ray Taylor III) and his trusty sidekick Dr. Watson (Brian Creary) seek to solve the mystery of the Baskerville family curse before a new heir is doomed to die.

The truth is anything but elementary in this witty and wildly imaginative whirlwind of a whodunit, where three additional actors (Trafton Crandall, Christian Gonzales, Megan Taylor) play 40+ characters between them. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic The Hound of the Baskervilles, Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig transforms the tale into a fresh and fast-paced comedy. Marvelously madcap, a murder mystery this much fun should be a crime!

BASKERVILLE is directed by Lawrence Lesher. Scenic and projections designer is Mihai Ciupe. Costume designer is Amanda Jones. Lighting designer is Thom Altman. Sound designer is Jazmine Whipple. Assistant sound designer is Alexa Hall. Dialect coach is Lori Engler. Stage manager is Ginny Riley.

BASKERVILLE is live on stage March 21 - April 7 at Ocala Civic Theatre. There will be 15 performances: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger. Buy tickets through the OCT box office, over the phone at (352) 236-2274 or in person Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To buy tickets online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.