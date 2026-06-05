IMAGINATION UNCHAINED Concert to Return for 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration in South Florida

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The 5th Annual "Imagination Unchained" Concert will take place on Juneteeth in South Florida. This one-night-only cultural experience honors 250 years of Black imagination, resilience, creativity, and achievement through an unforgettable evening of live music, poetry, visual art, and storytelling. The event will also recognize recipients of the Patra Baker Technology Scholarship, celebrating the next generation of innovators and leaders.

This year's featured artists include:

Marlo Vashti — the captivating jazz vocalist, poet, and actress known for intimate, soul-baring performances that draw audiences into every word.

Cande Rivers — the acclaimed diva songstress whose dynamic tributes to Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Etta James, Roberta Flack, and other legendary performers leave audiences singing along and on their feet.

Alexander Star — Emmy-nominated hip hop and R&B artist, social activist, and creator of Greater Fort Lauderdale's anthem, "Laudy Dayo," whose music inspires social change through powerful storytelling.

Tre Henderson — dynamic host and vocalist trusted by NBA stars, Fortune 500 executives, and audiences around the world to create memorable experiences from opening curtain to final applause.

Guests will also experience the vibrant work of Dionne H.E. Polite, the Guyanese-born South Florida artist whose bold paintings transform Caribbean culture and everyday life into powerful visual narratives filled with color, spirit, and meaning.

Hosted by the City of Lauderhill and produced by Next Weekend Productions, Inc., the celebration is presented in partnership with BankUnited iCARE and will feature special participation from on-air personalities from iHeartRadio.

With a unique blend of artistry, culture, and community, the 5th Annual "Imagination Unchained" Concert stands as the must-attend Juneteenth event of the season.

The event will take place on Saturday June 20th, 2026. VIP Experience: $75. General Admission: $40.

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