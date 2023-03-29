Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hope For More Foundation Presents The Annual Enchantment Ball Daddy-Daughter Dance

The event is on April 22, 2023 from 4pm-8pm.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Hope for More Foundation announces their annual Enchantment Ball Daddy-Daughter Dance at World Center Marriott Orlando on April 22, 2023 from 4pm-8pm. Dads will have the opportunity to treat their daughters to a magical night with their favorite Princesses, dancing, horse-drawn carriage rides and much more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Champions for Children programs for families and children being cared for at AdventHealth for Children located in the Walt Disney Pavilion.

"We are so happy to present this cherished evening for dads and daughters, which they truly look forward to every year," says Event Co-Chair JR Tanghal. "Enchantment Ball is an important chance for them to dance the night away, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, meet their favorite Princesses and create lasting memories, while also supporting the fantastic programs at Champions for Children. We are so grateful to have raised over $26,000, the most ever, at last year's event, and we hope to increase that this and every year to follow."

Champions for Children is a fundraising program making a lasting impact in the lives of children and families in Central Florida by strategically supporting the hospital's child-based initiatives supporting the many needed services that are not covered by insurance, but are essential to children and families during and after their care.

Hope for More Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify and fund outstanding nonprofits in the community to further their efforts in outreach, advocacy, and fundraising. The foundation supports organizations with focus on those that improve health and quality of life of sick, ailing, or disabled children, improve access to education and resources for advocates and survivors of domestic violence, benefit and support veterans and their families, stabilize, support and provide opportunities for underprivileged children and provide support for at-risk and in need families.

Experience Enchantment Ball Daddy-Daughter Dance benefiting Champions for Children on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 4pm-8pm at World Center Marriott Orlando located at 8701 World Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32821. Tickets are $150 per guest ($300/pair), which includes the evening's events and dinner. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.EnchantmentBall.org.




