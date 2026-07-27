Creative City Project Names Joshua Mora Director of Strategic Partnerships
Sugarbridge Consulting founder Joshua Mora will shape corporate and community ties for IMMERSE Fest.
Creative City Project has announced the appointment of Joshua Mora as its new Director of Strategic Partnerships. Mora, Founder and CEO of Sugarbridge Consulting, brings experience in partnership development across the sports, higher education, media, and consulting sectors.
In his new role, Mora will oversee the organization's partnership strategy, working with corporate, philanthropic, educational, civic, and community partners to support IMMERSE Fest and Creative City Project's year-round programming.
"Joshua has a remarkable ability to see opportunities where others see obstacles," said Creative City Project Founder and Artistic Director Cole NeSmith in a statement. "He understands that the strongest partnerships are built on shared purpose."
Mora said he looks forward to helping expand the organization's collaborative efforts throughout Central Florida.
Creative City Project also announced three new members of its Board of Directors, who joined in April 2026: Sheena Fowler, Vice President of Innovation at Orlando Economic Partnership; Christopher Beauchemin, Co-Founder of Assemblage; and Dominique Greco, Founder of the Orlando Hospitality Alliance and a commercial broker at First Capital Property Group.
According to Board Chair Carolina Anthony, the new board members bring expertise in economic development, marketing, communications, tourism, and community engagement that will support the organization's continued growth.
The leadership appointments come as Creative City Project prepares to present a proposal to the Orange County Tourist Development Tax (TDT) Citizen Advisory Task Force on July 29. The proposal seeks $22.5 million in funding over 10 years to support the expansion of IMMERSE, the organization's annual performing and interactive arts festival.
Creative City Project said the proposed investment would support the festival's long-term growth while further developing its role as a cultural tourism destination for Central Florida.
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