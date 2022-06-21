Carbonell Awards Seek Additional Judges For Upcoming Theater Season

Jeff Kiltie, president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, today announced the nonprofit organization is seeking additional judges for the coming theater season.

"Over the last few years, the Carbonell Awards has revised our entire judging process while maintaining our historic focus on recognizing and celebrating theatrical excellence on a regional basis," says Kiltie. "In addition, we have redefined the required qualifications for being a Carbonell judge, while strengthening our commitment to creating diverse judging panels, reflecting diversity in age, gender, race, sexual orientation and ethnicity."

"We have an outstanding panel of experienced judges, many of whom have been working with the Carbonell Awards for years, but we are seeking additional volunteer judges who have a passion for and openness to all kinds of theater, including plays, musicals, new works, classics, immersive and multidisciplinary theater," he says.

Judges need to have the expertise to evaluate productions, and have experience in one or more of the following areas:

+ An academic background in theater, either through past theater education or current affiliation with a college or university program.

+ Experience as an arts journalist covering theater.

+ Experience as a theater professional (such as performer, director, playwright, designer, choreographer, producer, or musical director).

+ Experience in cultural outreach and theater support, particularly in underserved communities.

To receive an Application to be a Carbonell Judge, please send an email request to: president@carbonellawards.org.

The deadline to apply is August 1, 2022. The 2022-2023 theater season will begin on October 1.

The Carbonell Awards for South Florida's 2021-2022 season will be presented at a special ceremony on Monday, November 7, at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in Lauderhill, FL. This year's nominations will be announced in early October.