CITYARTS RETROSPECTIVE: CELEBRATING 20 YEARS to Open at CityArts Orlando

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The Downtown Arts District has announced the opening of CityArts Retrospective: Celebrating 20 Years, a landmark exhibition honoring two decades of artistic innovation, community impact and cultural leadership in Downtown Orlando. The exhibition debuts on Thursday, June 18, 2026 from 6pm-9pm at CityArts Orlando.

This milestone celebration marks the beginning of a year‑long series of special events, including the release of a limited‑edition CityArts Retrospective wine, curated in partnership with Assemblage Wine and world‑renowned artist Boy Kong. Guests attending the opening will have the opportunity to taste the wine and purchase commemorative bottles featuring Boy Kong's art on the label, with an intricate design symbolizing CityArts' layered history, its iconic green building and the map grid of its downtown location. In addition to the CityArts Retrospective exhibition, guests will enjoy five concurrent exhibitions; Artivism curated by Alexis Collum, Redefine Gallery, Young Artists Gallery, Café Gallery (June Bunch), Roberto Gonzalez and the Side Gallery (Parker Sketch). The celebration will also feature live entertainment, including a performance by June Bunch and music by DJ Nigel, along with new limited‑edition merchandise designed by local artists Dawrby, Johnathan Stemberger and Etch.

CityArts first opened in June 2006 in the historic Webster Building at 29 S. Orange Avenue. Over the past 20 years, the organization has played a pivotal role in shaping Orlando's creative landscape, supporting artists, cultivating new collectors and fostering a vibrant arts community.

CityArts Impact by the Numbers

20,000+ artists exhibited (1,000 annually)

36,000 artworks displayed (3,000 per year)

Over $1,000,000 in art sales and art services since 2006

1.2 million visitors welcomed

5,616 days open to the public

1,536 exhibitions presented

240 Third Thursday art activations produced

$50,768,000 in total industry expenditures

1,486.6 jobs supported

$35,036,977 in household income generated

$2,375,000 in local government revenue

$2,915,152 in state government revenue

On March 21, 2019, CityArts relocated to the historic Rogers‑Kiene Building at 39 S. Magnolia Avenue, donated by Ford Kiene to the City of Orlando for use as an arts space. With its Queen Anne architectural style and cultural significance, the building inspired the transition from “CityArts Factory” to CityArts Orlando.

“As a result of Orlando's large creative class, there's an abundance of talent in Central Florida,” says Barbara Hartley, Executive Director of the Downtown Arts District. “We celebrate all the artists and musicians who have participated, the leaders who have volunteered on the board of directors and committees, the dedicated staff and all of the individual and corporate sponsors and art buyers who have generously given their support.”

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