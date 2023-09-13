The Tony Award- Winning Musical Comedy THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE To Take Place At The TADA Theatre

Ten years ago, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee made its regional premiere at The TADA Theatre, receiving rave reviews and two sold out runs.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

The Word Is: "Fun."

Definition: "Entertainment that provides amusement or enjoyment."

Sentence: "Don't miss this fun TONY Award winning musical comedy!"

THE TADA THEATRE PRESENTS A THREE-WEEK RUN OF THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE STARTING ON OCTOBER 12TH.

An eclectic group of sixth graders arrives at the spelling bee, each eager to compete for very different reasons and with the hopes of winning the ultimate prize, a trip to the National Spelling Bee. Featuring a thrilling score by William Finn, with its quick wit and a few surprises, Spelling Bee is an entertaining, award-winning musical comedy. Adding to the fun, each night four audience members volunteer to participate in the Bee and try their luck at winning, making each show different with its own special comical dynamic. It's a joyful production of comedy and quirkiness that celebrates the pursuit of victory and the gift of being true to oneself.

Ten years ago, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee made its regional premiere at The TADA Theatre, receiving rave reviews and two sold out runs as well as an invitation from The Lied Center For Performing Arts to have it performed on their main stage. This year, as the patrons' pick for the theatre's 15th anniversary season, its latest incarnation makes its debut October 12-29!

The talented cast includes Cris Rook as Rona Lisa Peretti, Harold Scott and William Maltas as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Daniel Ikpeama as Mitch Mahoney, Tyson Pappas as William Barfee, Lily Walter as Olive Ostrovsky, Matthew Kischer as Leaf Coneybear, Amanda Fogerty as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Ryan Thompson as Chip Tolentino, and Lizzie Dinneen as Marcy Park.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook, choreography by Mandi Maser, accompaniment by Nathaniel Brown, production management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design and painting by Jenna Williamson, costume coordination by Karen Statham, technical direction by Kevin Welch, assistant technical coordination by Chris Lofgreen, lighting design by Robert D. Rook and promotional photography by John F. Keller. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by HOME Real Estate, Woods Bros Realty and Legacy Retirement Communities.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket district, October 12-29. For showtimes, to reserve tickets and more information go to Click Here.




