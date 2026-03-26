The Bored Teachers Will Bring IS IT FRIDAY YET?!? to Lincoln

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Bored Teachers will return with brand-new jokes, bigger laughs, and relatable teacher comedy. For nearly a decade, Bored Teachers has been the #1 voice of teacher humor—racking up over 1 billion views, amassing 10 million+ followers, and hosting the #1 teacher-comedy podcast on the planet.

The Bored Teachers “Is It Friday Yet?!” Tour will come to the Lied Center on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30pm.

Warning: May contain PG-13 language, teacher truths, and uncontrollable fits of laughter.

Since 2022, they've performed for 200,000+ teachers worldwide, and sold out 200+ theaters across 49 states, 5 countries, and 3 continents. Their BRAND NEW “Is It Friday Yet?!” Tour starting January 2026 is more than a comedy show—it's the ultimate night of laughter and solidarity for anyone who's ever worked in education, taught a lesson, or just survived parent-teacher conferences.

Get ready to laugh until you cry as the funniest teacher-comedians in the world share their side-splitting stories, savage truths, and hilarious classroom confessions. Whether you're a teacher, a parent, or just someone who's been in school, this show will have you nodding, clapping, and hollering, “That's SO TRUE!”