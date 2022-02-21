THE COLOR PURPLE to Open in March at The Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse production of The Color Purple will open Friday, March 4, 2022. The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through March 27 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

SYNOPSIS

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar® nominated film by Steven Spielberg, The Color Purple is an intimate coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia and told through a rich helping of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. As Celie grows from a young teenager into a woman, she must overcome the cruelty and hardships that life has dealt to discover her inner strength through love, forgiveness and family. Driven by powerhouse vocal performances, The Color Purple is the ultimate tale of triumph over suffering and empowerment through adversity.

PRE-SHOW PANEL DISCUSSION

Omaha African American Women Playwrights: A Pre-Show Panel Discussion to Accompany The Color Purple

Hosted by the Omaha Community Playhouse and Great Plains Theatre Commons

Fri., March 25 at 6 p.m. | Hawks Mainstage Theatre

Join OCP and Great Plains Theatre Commons for a special pre-show panel discussion: African American Omaha Female Playwrights. The panel will feature four outstanding local playwrights, Denise Chapman, Peggy Jones, Beaufield Berry and Kim Louise, and will be moderated by OCP Director of Inclusion and Community Engagement and Director of The Color Purple, Kathy Tyree. The March 25 event is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Guests are invited to purchase tickets for that evening's performance of The Color Purple, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Meet the Panelists

Actor/Director/Playwright

Producing Artistic Director, Union For Contemporary Arts

Adjunct Professor, UNO, College of Communication, Fine Arts & Media

Playwright

Associate Professor and Associate Director, UNO, Women's and Gender Studies

Beaufield Berry

Actor/Playwright/Novelist/Art Education Professional

Kim Louise

Writer/Artist

Meet the Moderator

Kathy Tyree

Actor/Director

Director of Inclusion and Community Engagement, Omaha Community Playhouse

Director, The Color Purple, Omaha Community Playhouse

Owner, Kathy Tyree Productions

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Production: The Color Purple

Credits: Based on the Novel by Alice Walker | Book by Marsha Norman | Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

Production Dates: March 4 - 27, 2022

Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. Sundays

Tickets: Start at $25. Prices vary by performance. Tickets available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132