Michael Londra Returns To The Lied With Songs, Dance, And Stories From Ireland In March

Emmy award-nominated singer and the Voice of Riverdance on Broadway, Michael Londra interlaces songs and stories of Ireland to a backdrop of spectacular footage filmed for his PBS travel series in his new show Ireland With Michael LIVE.

This immersive journey around the Emerald Isle features Irish dancers, fiddles, and pipes among the feast of Celtic talent onstage, drawing the audience across the Atlantic Ocean to Ireland. Michael shares his own connection to songs and stories of his home county, his love of traditional music backed by his immensely talented band and world champion Irish dancers including Tony Award winner Trent Kowalik (Billy Elliot on Broadway).

Ireland With Michael LIVE is a multimedia experience that combines the music, dance & stories of Ireland and features the ethereal voice of leading Irish tenor Michael Londra, following the overwhelming success of the Ireland With Michael travel and music series on PBS since 2021.

The stunning set for Ireland With Michael LIVE adds a multimedia dimension to the show. Conceptualized and designed by an award-winning Broadway Lighting & Projection designer, the backdrop incorporates drone footage and excerpts from Michael's PBS travel show of the same name. In both the Television show and in Ireland With Michael LIVE, Londra tells the story of Ireland the only way he knows how - through music.

Michael is an official Ambassador of his home county of Wexford. To learn more about Michael, his concerts or his tours of Ireland go to www.IrelandwithMichael.com

Tickets

Ireland with Michael LIVE will be at the Lied Center on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30pm, and tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office. Tickets start at $28, and youth are half price. Live webcast tickets are also available for this performance, allowing patrons to enjoy Ireland with Michael LIVE from anywhere.

