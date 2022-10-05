Kevin Buswell to Perform as Riff Raff for 10th Time at Rave On Production's ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Rave On Productions will bring The Rocky Horror Show back to the Slowdown for its second consecutive year. The cast is made up of award winning actors and audience favorites from previous productions including Benn Sieff as Frank-N-Furter, Erika Hall-Sieff as Magenta and Kevin Buswell who will perform the role of Riff Raff in his 10th production of The Rocky Horror Show this October.

Kevin Buswell shares his love of performing the role and what continues to draw him to The Rocky Horror Show:

"My older brother introduced me to "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" when I was fourteen years old by way of VH1's Pop-Up Video program. I had no idea what it was about, but the title had the word "horror" in it, so I was naturally intrigued. I don't think I blinked until the commercial breaks. It was so weird, and fascinating, and... WEIRD! I was instantly hooked. I soon got involved with high school theatre at that time and Rocky Horror was immediately added to the top of my bucket list of shows I wanted to be in.

People have their favorite characters in Rocky Horror, and Riff Raff is certainly a favorite of mine, but I tell people all the time that my absolute favorite character in the show is the audience. The role of the audience was never intended to exist when "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was released all those decades ago, but the cult following that occurred soon after has made the audience participation a staple with any Rocky Horror performances on stage or screen.

The 2022 run of "The Rocky Horror Show" with Rave On Productions will mark my tenth time playing Riff Raff. What started off as a bucket list show has become a dream come true to be able to perform the role so many times over the last twenty-one years, but I think the time has come to branch off. I am eager to start playing Riff Raff in other shows, like "Cats", or "Hamilton", or "Annie". The possibilities are endless, really."

Kevin's performance history in the role of Riff Raff includes:

Stages of Omaha in Omaha, NE

- 2001 (Omaha Performing Arts Guild Award for supporting actor in a musical)

- 2002

- 2003

Nightblue Performing Arts in Chicago, IL

- 2009

- 2010

Ludicrous Theatre in Chicago, IL

- 2011

Awkward Pause Theatre in Chicago, IL

- 2012

Omaha Community Playhouse in Omaha, NE

- 2019 (Barbara Ford Award for supporting actor in a musical)

Rave On Productions in Omaha, NE

- 2021 and 2022

The Rocky Horror Show runs for 2 weekends only, October 21 - 29 at the Slowdown in Omaha Nebraska. Shows run Fridays at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 7:30pm and 11:00pm. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at theomahaseries.com.