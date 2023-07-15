FORBIDDEN BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS to Play TADA Theatre in August

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS to Play TADA Theatre in August

Taking place on The TADA Theatre stage this August are the musicals Wicked, LES MISERABLES, Chicago, Annie, Into the Woods, Phantom of The Opera and more...kind of.

Experience many of Broadway's greatest musicals all in one show with Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits! This show is a hilarious and entertaining spoof of some of the theatre's most well-known stars and productions! The cast of four actors quick change their way through this comedic musical delight as if Saturday Night Live meets the Great White Way.

TADA Productions, Inc. was the first regional theatre to do a version of this show working with the creators of the New York blockbuster. This summer, they will produce the newest incarnation of this hilarious production, not only packed full of hilarious parodies of top musicals, but also stage legends such as Barbra Streisand, Carol Channing, Mandy Patinkin, Liza Minnelli, and more!

The talented troupe of actors playing all the characters in the show are Cris Rook, Giles Russo, Ryan Leigh Seaton, and Broderick Schofield.

Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design and construction by Jenna Williamson, banner design by Megan Rook, costume coordination by Karen Statham, and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. Alicia Opoku accompanies the show. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Schaefer's.

Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, August 8-25. Tickets can be reserved and more information can be found at Click Here.




