CAPITAL CITY World Premiere Play Set For Lied Center In Lincoln

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Animal Engine Theatre Company will present the world premiere of CAPITAL CITY, an original play inspired by Nebraska author Mari Sandoz’s novel, at the Lied Center’s Carson Theater in Lincoln from April 9 through April 12, 2026.

The production is set during the Great Depression and follows a fictional Midwestern city divided between wealth and poverty. The story explores tensions between those seeking to reclaim land, homes, and stability, and those working to maintain control.

Performed in Animal Engine Theatre Company’s physical theatre style, the production uses movement and music to depict environments including shanty towns, high society gatherings, and labor unrest. The play is an original commission from the Lied Center of Nebraska.

The company returns to the Lied Center following its 2023 production of Henrietta Solway, also inspired by literary work. Animal Engine Theatre Company is led by Carrie Brown and Karim Muasher, who create original adaptations of literary texts, with collaborator Jay Owen joining the team for this production.

A live webcast will also be available for the April 11 performance.

The production includes depictions of staged violence and historical themes including antisemitism and fascism in the United States prior to World War II.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place April 9–12, 2026 at the Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or at the Lied box office. A live webcast option is available for the April 11 performance.