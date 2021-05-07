Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northern Oklahoma College Theatre Professor Arrested on Charges of Sexual Abuse

Multiple students have come forward to share their stories.

May. 7, 2021  

Northern Oklahoma College Theatre Professor Arrested on Charges of Sexual Abuse

Anthony Lee Luetkenhaus, a theatre professor at Northern Oklahoma College, was arrested last week and is being charged with Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, Rape, Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, Distribution of Obscene Material, and Committing Acts of Lewdness, after two former students came forward stating that Luetkenhaus had abused them and other students for years, KOKH reports.

Read the full story HERE.

One student reveled that Luetkenhaus had sent her sexually explicit Snapchats, and another revealed details of non-consensual and forceful sexual encounters.

According to the affidavit, Luetkenhaus was arrested based on the interviews and other provided information. The Tonkawa Police Department has requested help from the OSBI and the OBN Human Trafficking Division for the investigation.

Read the full story HERE.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Oklahoma Stories
3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Season 3: UNKNOWN Photo

3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Season 3: UNKNOWN

BWW Review: Carpenter Square Theatre Drives Forward With ADA AND THE ENGINE Photo

BWW Review: Carpenter Square Theatre Drives Forward With ADA AND THE ENGINE

BWW Review: Lawton Community Theatre Touches Hearts with THE LAST FIVE YEARS Photo

BWW Review: Lawton Community Theatre Touches Hearts with THE LAST FIVE YEARS

BWW Review: OU Shows the Humanity Behind History with ROE Photo

BWW Review: OU Shows the Humanity Behind History with ROE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • 5,000 Patrons Attend Concert in Barcelona After Passing a Same-Day COVID-19 Test
  • VIDEO: Mirela Cabero, Lydia Fairén, Alba Gil y Lucía Estrella sorprenden a Blas Canto en Destino Eurovisión