Northern Oklahoma College Theatre Professor Arrested on Charges of Sexual Abuse

Anthony Lee Luetkenhaus, a theatre professor at Northern Oklahoma College, was arrested last week and is being charged with Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, Rape, Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, Distribution of Obscene Material, and Committing Acts of Lewdness, after two former students came forward stating that Luetkenhaus had abused them and other students for years, KOKH reports.

One student reveled that Luetkenhaus had sent her sexually explicit Snapchats, and another revealed details of non-consensual and forceful sexual encounters.

According to the affidavit, Luetkenhaus was arrested based on the interviews and other provided information. The Tonkawa Police Department has requested help from the OSBI and the OBN Human Trafficking Division for the investigation.

