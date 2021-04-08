MEDUSA UNDONE Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company

3rd Act Theatre Company presents Medusa Undone, written by Bella Poynton and directed by Kris Kuss, with Intimacy Coordination by Amanda Rose Villarreal of Theatrical Intimacy Education. Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. April 9-24, 2021, with a streamed performance at 2:30 p.m. on April 25, 2021.

The final production of 3rd Act's inaugural Noire Season explores the little-known origins of the cursed Medusa, one of the greatest mythical monsters of all time. A kind and beautiful sea-nymph, Medusa catches the eye of Poseidon while in service to the goddess Athena. Poseidon's violence and Athena's jealousy create a monster.

3rd Act's Noire Season is an opportunity to introduce plays that push boundaries for adult-only audiences and has included productions of 1984, Frankenstein, and Oxtiern. Medusa Undone is presented in partnership with the YWCA-OK. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and representatives from the YWCA will be present at each performance to discuss their planned activities and provide information for assistance to those affected by sexual assault. The production explores themes of sexual violence, including auditory representation of offstage assault, and is recommended for audiences 18 and older.

Medusa Undone stars a dynamic cast of local talent including Tiffany Tuggle as Medusa, Kat Adams as Athena Nike, Keegan Zimmerman as Poseidon, Allyson Rose as Stheno, and Christine Jolly as Echo.

3rd Act's theater is located in the Shoppes at NorthPark (entrance near our bar partners Hacienda Tacos) located at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at 3rdacttheatreco.com and on our Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or our Box Office at 405-593-8093.

3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018 and is celebrating its second season: "POWER" by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.