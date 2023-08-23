MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company in September

September 8th will be Pay What You Can Opening Night, followed by performances September 9th - 24th.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Immersive LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Storyteller Theatre in November Photo 4 Immersive LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Storyteller Theatre in November

MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company in September

3rd Act has announced the cast of its first Mainstage production of Season 5 - Making God Laugh.

Making God Laugh follows one typical American family over the course of thirty years' worth of holidays. Starting in 1980, Ruthie and Bill's grown children -- a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former football star -- all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations.

Content Advisory: All characters witness and interact with subject matter related to memory loss similar to dementia.

CAST

Ruthie | Carol McDonald

Bill | Grant Brittan

Thomas | Ken Chambers

Maddie | Maddie Wall

Richard | Lucas Schrantz

Director: Don Taylor

Assistant Director: Rachel Morgan

Stage Manager: Marissa Flores

DATES

September 8th will be Pay What You Can Opening Night, followed by performances September 9th - 24th.

Tickets go on sale August 28th.




RELATED STORIES - Oklahoma

1
ALADDIN Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month Photo
ALADDIN Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month

Tickets for the long-awaited Tulsa engagement of Disney's ALADDIN are now on sale. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in Tulsa at the Tulsa PAC on Tuesday, September 26th for a limited engagement of one week through Sunday, October 1st.

2
Immersive LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Storyteller Theatre in November Photo
Immersive LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Storyteller Theatre in November

Little Women: An Immersive Holiday Experience comes to Storyteller Theatre in November. Performances run November 30th - December 9th, 2023 at The Harn Homestead: 1721 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK.

3
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents MISERY By William Goldman Based On The Novel By Stephen K Photo
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents MISERY By William Goldman Based On The Novel By Stephen King

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City presents Misery, written by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, and directed by Artistic Director Christine Jolly as their first Noire production of Season 5: MEMORY.

4
Storyteller Theatre Closes Out Summer Season With THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Photo
Storyteller Theatre Closes Out Summer Season With THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

Summer days are speeding by, but not before Storyteller Theatre closes it out with a bang of color and movement in their funky adaptation of The Wind in the Willows.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
OU University Theatre (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Shawnee Little Theater (9/22-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lyric's A Christmas Carol
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Concerto
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (9/13-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You