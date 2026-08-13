YOU KNOW, THAT BAKERY OUT IN BENSONHURST to Lead 2026 Moxie Incubator

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Tickets are now available for the 2026 Moxie Incubator workshop productions of you know, that Bakery out in Bensonhurst by Gina Femia, The Companion by Amy Greenspan, and Carpal Tunnel by Cori Diaz The workshop productions will be held at IRT Theater in the West Village, each playing for a limited run of six performances only.

The Moxie Incubator is an accelerated development program for new, unproduced works that align with Moxie's mission of engaging audiences with stories centering and created by people of historically excluded genders (including women, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists). Three directors, three writers, and three producers were selected for the cohort through an open submission process, and participated in two rounds of developmental readings before these productions. Throughout this process, the nine cohort members rotated, so that all artists have worked together in different configurations across the three rounds. These workshop productions are the culmination of the program; casts and design teams will be announced later this month.

you know, that Bakery out in Bensonhurst

September 2-6, 2026

Written by Gina Femia

Directed by Liza Couser

Produced by Andie Lerner

Dell and Micki are sisters who work in a bakery. Been working there their whole lives, their mom owns the place. Even though they're only four years apart, it may as well be 40, they're that different. Dell is sixteen going on sixty, an old soul struggling to understand why their father died - he definitely didn't kill himself, even if that's what they all say. Micki is twenty going on sixteen, excited to be embarking on a new relationship - even if she ain't supposed to. No matter, at least Dell's got Adeline, her new friend opening her up to new experiences like blow jobs and alcohol. When Micki leaves her family, the girls' lives are twisted into a turmoil neither could've ever predicted.

Please note this play explores themes of mental health, depression, talks of death/suicide, and abuse/abusive relationships.

The Companion

September 23-27, 2026

Written by Amy Greenspan

Directed by Kalina Ko

Produced by Katie Brown

Joy, a lonely late 30-something, acquires a Companion (an AI in a human form designed to help with daily tasks) for her ailing father. After his death, the Companion becomes hers. Choosing to keep him, Joy begins to fall for her Companion. Joy is romanced by his perfection, ignoring the advances of a human blind date, Brian. A devastating loss opens her up to the opportunity for a true human connection.

Carpal Tunnel

October 7-11, 2026

Written by Cori Diaz

Directed by Molly Shayna Cohen

Produced by Monika Orzelowski

It's the vaguely present day in the year 20XX and master-of-the-novel Manna Benes wants you to meet her at the Roxbury Motel. Is this the worst thing that ever happened to you? Or is that writer's block? A passion play and a family play and a tragicomedy and a history play and a surrealist play and a transgressive novel and an ekphrastic poem and a children's book and a meditation on dance and a dance on meditation and an instruction manual and a coupon book and a pornographic magazine and a holy text. And a love story.

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