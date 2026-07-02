YET YOU'RE A VIRGIN (AND SO AM I) to Play Dixon Place HOT Festival Mainstage
The performance will take place on July 16th.
Yet You're A Virgin (And So Am I), a two person show written and performed by Kaden Bütts and Madeline Steck, will be playing the Dixon Place HOT Festival Mainstage on July 16th at 7:30 PM. Tickets are now available with multiple price tiers.
About the show: From a young age, Queer kids are sold the idea, "It gets better." But what happens when you're in college and are still gay, miserable, and annoying?
Yet You're A Virgin (And So Am I) is a two-person comedy following co-dependent best friends, Kaden and Madeline, who have yet to get laid- contrary to the fantastical notion of gay adulthood Tumblr had promised them. Entrenched in internet culture and unwaveringly sex positive (at least in theory...), Yet You're A Virgin (And So Am I) is a love letter to gay/lesbian solidarity and the found family that comes with it.
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