Theater Resources Unlimited Hosts TRU Audition Conference For Theater 2026

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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is continuing its April programming for actors with the TRU Audition Conference for Theater 2026 (ACT26), a series of workshops, panels, and audition opportunities running throughout the month.

The conference offers actors the chance to develop audition skills and connect with industry professionals, culminating in a weekend of auditions in early May. Registration is open through April 22.

APRIL EVENTS AND WORKSHOPS

The conference includes a lineup of virtual events designed to prepare actors for both digital and in-person auditions.

A Community Gathering for actors will take place Friday, April 10, featuring casting professionals and creatives discussing the audition process from the casting side. Panelists include Robin Carus, Jonathan Cerullo, Helene Galek, Jim Kierstead, and Tamra Pica. The event is free to attend.

On Monday, April 13, Tech Smart: Digital Audition Toolbox will guide participants through current technical expectations for virtual auditions, led by producer and casting director Tamra Pica.

Additional training includes Virtual Audition Technique and Protocol, offered April 23 or April 25, with casting director Helene Galek, along with one-on-one virtual tech checks prior to auditions.

Registrants also gain access to recorded sessions from the conference kickoff, including coaching sessions on monologues, voice work, career strategy, and headshots.

AUDITION OPPORTUNITIES

Actors will have the opportunity to audition for up to 40 theater companies, producers, and industry professionals in a single two-minute audition.

Auditions will take place:

Saturday, May 2 – Non-singing auditions (11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Sunday, May 3 – Singing auditions (11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., includes monologue)

Participating organizations include American Theater of Actors, Hudson River Repertory, Nylon Fusion Theatre Company, Ripple Effect Artists, Theatre Beyond Broadway, and many others.

Industry professionals confirmed to attend include agents Albert Bramante and Valerie Adami, casting director Helene Galek, and manager Bob Luke.

REGISTRATION DETAILS

Registration includes access to workshops, panels, and auditions, as well as the April 10 Community Gathering. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as priority is given to the first 80 applicants, with additional acceptance based on membership status and availability.

Registration closes April 22, 2026.

ABOUT TRU

Theater Resources Unlimited is a nonprofit network supporting theater professionals through educational programming, mentorship, and industry resources. Founded more than three decades ago, the organization offers weekly discussions, workshops, and development programs for artists across disciplines.