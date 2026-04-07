Telón de Agave Will Present Bilingual NYC Premiere of CUANDO DOS PERSONAS SE INVENTAN

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This August, Telón de Agave will present Cuando Dos Personas Se Inventan in New York City, marking the New York premiere of the play by Mexican playwright Juan Pablo Marín.

Originally produced and developed in Mexico, the play arrives in New York through Raíces, Telón de Agave's program dedicated to creating artistic exchange between Latin America and New York City.

Rather than developing new works locally about Latin American experiences, Raíces focuses on bringing theatrical work developed in Latin America directly to U.S. audiences and providing a platform for them to be further workshopped and presented in a new cultural context. As a result, Telón de Agave looks to close the cultural bridge for actors and theatermakers.

This bilingual production will feature two distinct casts: a Spanish-speaking cast performing the original text under the direction of Juliana Padilla, and an English-speaking cast performing Padilla's translation under the direction of diana ponce.

By presenting both versions of the play as parallel experiences, the production highlights how language shapes performance, rhythm, and audience perception. Audiences are invited to encounter the same story through two linguistic, cultural, and directorial lenses, emphasizing interpretation as an artistic act.

Cuando Dos Personas Se Inventan explores the intimate terrain of human connection, memory, and how we construct one another through storytelling, perception, and love. With minimal staging and a focus on performance and text, the play creates an intimate theatrical experience centered on exploring how the stories we tell ourselves shape our reality.

Performances will take place in August 2026 in New York City. Casting and venue details will be announced soon.