THE TEMPEST to Open Outdoors at Riverbank State Park

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Amoeba Productions Inc., a new performing arts nonprofit in New York City, has announced The Tempest - a ridiculous twist on a Shakespeare classic! This comedy will be performed in a public park for a summertime, outdoor Shakespeare experience.

The Tempest will take place on Friday, August 28th at 6pm and Saturday, August 29th at 2pm & 6pm at Riverbank State Park, featuring an incredible cast of artists.

About The Tempest

The Tempest is a reimagining of Shakespeare's classic play - a wacky, zany, shenanigans-filled adventure in which a magician says goodbye and learns to forgive others and himself before going out with a bang. This non-union, outdoor developmental production is directed by Steve San Luis and runs August 28 through August 29, 2026 at Riverbank State Park.

About the Artists

The cast features Nat Petit as Prospera, Ryan Cooper as Miranda, Persephone Cholmondeley as Ariel, Remedy Dixon as Caliban, Nora Healy as Ferdinand, Magpie Park as Alonso, Michael Pritchett-Madden as Antonia, Chris Cuesta as Sebastian, Izabella Paz as Gonzalo, Nell Quinn-Gibney as Stephano, and Ali Mark as Trinculo.

The creative team features Steve San Luis as Director, Francie Brewster as Assistant Director, Eleanor Rauschenberg as Stage Manager, Leah Tamasker as Assistant Stage Manager, Leonard J. Santos as Creative Producer, Grace Haney as Production Manager, Morgan Haney as Dramaturg, Isa Gaya as Props Master, Louisa Nickel as Costume Designer, Aafini Kamal as Set Designer, Mario Greiner as Sound Designer, Damon Evans as Drag Makeup Consultant, and Kamau Nosakhere as Cultural Consultant.

About Amoeba Productions

Amoeba Productions is led by a passionate and determined board of artists and creatives: Louisa Nickel (Artistic Director), Mario Greiner (Director of Producing), Matthew Wechsler (Director of Artistic Development), Jennifer Molson (Associate Artistic Director), Morgan Haney (Director of Programming), Leonard Santos (Managing Director), and Tai Bradshaw (Director of Community Engagement). Our staff also features Grace Haney (External Affairs Associate), Isa Gaya (Operations Associate), Isabelle Smith-Pounds (Intern), Leah Tamasker (Intern), and Grace Valashinas (Intern). In its couple years alone, Amoeba Productions has engaged with over 2,000 early-career artists, helping provide crucial resources, opportunities, and artistic community.

Amoeba Productions is a New York City-based 501(c)(3) exempt charitable nonprofit performing arts organization. Led by emerging artists for emerging artists, Amoeba Productions is all about building momentum for early-career artists in New York, offering creative space, opportunity, and community to people who often don't have access to traditional support systems. What we raise goes right back into the artists we serve: funding programs like our musical theater lab, emerging playwrights lab, artist mingles, free Shakespeare in the parks, and mainstage productions. We're building something with heart, and we're intentionally inviting performers who share those values. For more information, visit amoebaproductions.org or instagram.com/amoebaproductionsnyc

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