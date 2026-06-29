STORC to Play Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Festival

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Storc, written by Audra Zook, and directed by Audra Zook, will come to Chain Theatre's Summer One-Act Festival in July. Starring Saturday Lawson, Alan Cordoba-Diaz, and Veronica Murphy, performances will run July 19 at 2pm, July 23 at 6:30pm and July 29 at 8:30pm.

After a year of trying for a child, Alice and Bob are crushed by yet another negative pregnancy test. Thankfully, a relentlessly cheerful representative named Evan materializes in their living room with a solution: they can simply order their baby from Storc! Initially furious at the invasion of privacy, the couple soon realize this may be their best shot at parenthood. But it then becomes clear this is just the beginning of what Storc can do for them.

Biographies

Saturday Lawson (alice) is an NYC based actor, playwright, and director! She is so excited to be a part of Storc and to work with Audra on another project! Saturday created the Punchline Loading sketch team where she frequently performs and writes for. She also is producing the Short Play Showcase this December at The Attic! Recently, she has performed in Alice in Tinderland, TrashFest at the Tank, and her own solo show at The Pit! Thank you to everyone who came out to see the show and to her amazing cast and team!

Alan CordoBa-Diaz (Bob): Born and raised in New York City, Alan got the acting bug after not being able to follow his dream of being a wrestler (thanks in part to not knowing where exactly to train). Realizing that the theatrics needed to be a wrestler wasn't really any different from acting, he concentrated more on the theater path. He received his bachelor's degree in Theater, by accident, at City College of New York. From there, he dabbled in both theater and film. After taking a long break, due to COVID, returned to the acting world by first joining the New York chapter of Theatre 68 and taking on a new chapter in his acting path: directing and writing. Alan has recently presented two original one act plays at the SPF LUV & NYC festival this past February and June respectively. Alan is thrilled to be a part of “Storc” and working with such a talented group of people.

Veronica Murphy (she/her) (Evan) is an actor, writer and stage manager. She studied at Providence College, where she earned a B.A. in Theatre and Film, and received the Leonard Award for Excellence in Theatre. Previous NYC credits include Miss Bennell (Dylan’s Meeting), Emersyn (Girls in the Bathroom), Susan (The Secretaries). Her original sketch comedy was performed at The Tank with Punchline Loading’s Trashy Humans. As a stage manager, her most recent projects include Murmuration Theatre Co.’s First Flight Festival and Tier5’s productions of Twelfth Night and Romeo and Juliet. Keep up with her at www.veronicamurphynyc.com/ and connect with her on Instagram: @ronnie_murph.

Audra Zook (Playwright and Director) is an actor, writer, and director based in NYC. She has recently appeared in Fresh Out the Nursery, Girls in the Bathroom, Stay Tuned, I’m Afraid You’ve Got Ghosts, Alice in Tinderland, and Hellcab, and has directed multiple plays including Looneys, The Venona Decryption and The Glass Menagerie. She is a proud member of Theatre 68 and regularly writes and performs sketch comedy with Punchline Loading.

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