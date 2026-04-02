Riverdale Children's Theatre Will Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL and GUYS AND DOLLS This Spring

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The Riverdale Children's Theatre (RCT), now in its 16th year, has announced its Spring musical lineup: "The SpongeBob Musical" with performances April 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at St. Barnabas Elementary School Auditorium (413 East 241st Street, Bronx, NY), followed by "Guys & Dolls" at the Hayes Auditorium of the University of Mount Saint Vincent (6301 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, NY).

Brandon Bieber, co-choreographer for the recent Jennifer Lopez film "Kiss of the Spider Woman," directs and choreographs "Guys and Dolls" with shows May 8, 9, and 10. Ticket information for both musicals will are available now

"We are so proud to bring these two amazing shows to families in the Bronx, Yonkers, and beyond. The joy of live theatre is even better when you see kids bringing stories to life with passion, talent, and energy," said Derek Woods, RCT's Founder and Executive Director.

"The SpongeBob Musical," featuring children in grades 3 to 8, dives into the whimsical world of Bikini Bottom and the beloved title character. Based on the hit Nickelodeon animated series, this vibrant, critically acclaimed production promises to bring joy to audiences of all ages with its dazzling set design, infectious music, and heartwarming story. In addition to the creative visual storytelling, this production includes music from a variety of beloved artists, such as Aerosmith, Cyndi Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, John Legend, Sara Bareilles, David Bowie, and many more.

High school and middle school kids (grades 8 through 12) will perform in RCT's production of "Guys and Dolls." "Through these productions, young people not only develop their unique talents in song and dance, but also build community among themselves, joining together from various religious and cultural backgrounds," added RCT Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Becky Lillie Woods. "Plus, when kids are getting to work with someone as accomplished as Brandon Bieber, they truly believe they can accomplish anything. " Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, the classic musical is an oddball romantic comedy. Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, "Guys and Dolls" ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950, along with a celebrated revival on Broadway in 1992.

RCT is grateful for its community partners in the Bronx -St. Barnabas Elementary School and Parish, and the University of Mount Saint Vincent - and for the support of families who enroll their children in its programs. Founded in 2010, RCT is a 501(c)(3) theatre arts education program that serves families in the Bronx, Yonkers and surrounding communities. RCT produces full-scale musical theatre productions, offers music and dance programs, including its six-week Summer Lights Program, and distributes thousands of dollars in scholarships each year so that any child can have access to their high-quality arts program. Over 95% of RCT students are accepted into the competitive NYC Performing Arts High Schools, and many go on to professional careers, attending some of the nation's top performing arts colleges and universities. RCT is a top children's theatre company in the U.S., according to Backstage Magazine, and CNN even named it a "Champion for Change" in 2021. RCT was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts in support of its efforts on behalf of youth.