PETRA To Make NYC Premiere At ID Studio Theater As Part Of TEATRO FEST

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ID Studio Theater will present the New York City premiere of PETRA, an immersive play by Colombian playwright Camilo Vergara, directed by Germán Jaramillo, running March 27 through April 19, 2026. The production is part of Teatro Fest NYC, presented by the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY.

The two-person play stars Sándie Luna and Jonathan Hare, and is staged throughout ID Studio Theater’s three-floor building, with audiences moving through the space as the story unfolds.

The play follows Petra, who returns home for her father’s funeral and takes a job at a juvenile correctional facility, leading to a gradual unraveling of her identity and personal relationships. The production draws on research into the former Spofford Juvenile Detention Center in the Bronx.

Director Germán Jaramillo has structured the staging across three levels of the building, each representing a different emotional phase of Petra’s experience.

The creative team includes music and sound design by Pablo Mayor, movement direction by Daniel Fetecua, and lighting design by David Ocampo.

Each performance includes a post-show gathering with food provided by Brunch at Zion’s, allowing audiences to remain in the space and engage with the cast following the performance.

Tickets are $25, with accessible pricing available. Reservations can be made at bit.ly/PetraFest.