PARTI PRIODAS to Make Off-Broadway Debut at Judith O. Rubin Theater

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Parti Priodas (Wedding Party) will make its Off-Broadway debut at the Judith O. Rubin Theater in New York on 5 September 2026. Written by Gruffudd Owen and produced by the Welsh-language national theatre, Theatr Cymru, this performance marks a landmark moment for Welsh theatre, bringing a contemporary play performed in the Welsh language to New York.

Parti Priodas - which won a UK Theatre Award for Excellence in Touring in 2024 - offers a rare opportunity for New York audiences to experience A Contemporary Theatre piece performed in Cymraeg. The Off-Broadway performance will follow the production's US debut earlier in the week at the North American Festival of Wales, the first fully Welsh-language performance ever to headline this festival, which is being held in Springfield, Massachusetts in 2026.

A hilarious and heartfelt exploration of family tensions, rural gentrification and belonging, Parti Priodas will showcase the distinctive perspective of Welsh-language theatre on the Off-Broadway stage, proving that compelling stories resonate regardless of language.

One of Theatr Cymru's aims is to connect Wales and the world and following our performance at the North American Festival of Wales, we are excited to be celebrating contemporary Welsh voices in one of the world's most iconic theatre postcodes. We cannot wait for American audiences to experience our language and the deep cultural resonance of this special production.'

Capturing the ups and downs of a wedding in rural north Wales, Parti Priodas was originally performed at the 2023 Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod before an extensive sell-out tour to venues across Wales in 2024 and then went on to win a UK Theatre Award for Excellence in Touring.

Directed by Steffan Donnelly, the original cast - Mared Llywelyn and Mark Henry-Davies - return to the roles of Lowri and Idris for this international outing. The production team also includes Alice Eklund as Associate Director, Luned Gwawr as Set and Costume Designer, Jane Lalljee as Lighting Designer, Sam Humphreys as Composer and Cêt Haf as Movement Director.

Theatr Cymru will present Te Angladd by Gruffudd Owen, the highly anticipated sequel to Parti Priodas, on tour across Wales in spring 2027.

Parti Priodas tours to the London Welsh Centre (27 and 28 August), the North American Festival of Wales (2 September) and the Judith O. Rubin Theater, New York (5 September).

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